Kanti Kwari Market, Kofar Wambai Market, and Kasuwar Barci Market… Here are the top 10 textile markets in Northern Nigeria | From The Masterlist

The textile industry in Nigeria is roughly 50 years old. Our rich textiles, their artistic qualities, and colourful beauty are sure to impress anyone visiting the country for the first time. Over the centuries, techniques used in cloth-making in Nigeria have developed. So also markets known to deal in the sales of such textiles have also grown. Here are the top 10 textile markets in Northern Nigeria:

Kanti Kwari Market, Kano: Located in the heart of Kano town, this is one of Nigeria’s largest markets for textiles. The market is notable for textile fabrics, like Guinea Brocade, Ankara, among others. This market has seen the proliferation of Chinese traders to the detriment of indigenous traders who offer their products at cheaper rates to customers. The market also provides various sample materials, Ankara textiles, English laces, and George materials. Clothes from this market are relatively inexpensive, and people come to buy fabrics from all over the world and some neighbouring African countries.

Kofar Wambai Market, Kano: A variety of goods are sold here, ranging from clothing products to food, meat hanging from hooks, meat from all kinds of animals, cows, goats, chicken. You can also find quality textile products in this market, including Ankara, lace materials etc.

Kurmi Market, Kano: The Kurmi Market, in Kano, is one of the biggest and oldest markets in Nigeria. It was established in 1463 by Mohammad Rumfa, the King of Kano, in the 15th century. It is located almost in the middle of Kano City, slightly away from the Palace of the Emir and the Central Mosque of Kano. In the city of Kano, Kano State, Nigeria, Kurmi Market is a big market. Created in the 15th century by Muhammad Rumfa, the King of Kano, it is still in use in the 21st century. It is an excellent place to purchase locally woven materials, local textiles, dyed materials, sculptures, carved stones, silver pieces of jewellery, beaded jewellery, jewellery box, leather, shoes, bags, wallets, stuffed animals, bags etc.

Yan kura Market, Kano: Located at Ahmadu Bello way, Yan kura Market is a large and expansive Kano market. The market comprises traders in Nigeria from various ethnic groups, including, to mention a few, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Kanuri, Ibibio, Fulani, Efik, Edo, Igala, Idoma and Ebira tribes. The market is also a suitable place to get fabrics and clothing materials.

Kasuwar Barci Market, Kaduna: Kasuwar Barci Market is situated in the heart of the metropolis of Kaduna, in Tudun Wada. Hundreds of people, a favourite among locals, troop into the market daily. It is possible to find different items for sale on the market, from grains, furniture, rugs to mattresses. Notably, clothes available for sale are one of the main attractions of this market. In order to get better used-clothing, students are known to go into the market. Kasuwar Barci has become the region’s centre for secondhand clothes.

Tudun Wada Market, Kaduna: Traders of various goods, secondhand clothing, and herbal products may be found at the Tudun Wada Market. The market also doubles as a cattle market, with a beef trade market. It is a well-known market that is best known for secondhand apparel used as “Gwanjo”. It encompasses all groups of people-the lower class, the middle class and the affluent.

Kunlende market (Shaba market), Kwara: This market is a commercially balanced, newly commissioned market that sells various products, ranging from foodstuffs to clothing materials. It provides both retailers and wholesalers with a well-structured environment for trade. The products for sale are also considered affordable, which serves as a major attraction.

Gambari market, Kwara: This is a very popular market place for kitchen and household utensils. But more importantly, this market is known as a market catered to beauty. Gambari market offers a lot of jewellery and fashion designers’ fabrics for sale. This market is not a food market since there is no known location available for food items.

Ago Market, Ilorin: Ago Market is a small market that has been around for over 40 years now! It’s an excellent place to buy things such as food, cloth, household products, etc. It’s fondly referred to as “Ago Textile Market” While there are other items sold, 90 percent of shops sell textiles at the market.

Central Market, Kebbi: Situated in the state capital, the market is known as a central market. Following a fire incident, the market is still undergoing restoration and reconstruction. The market is known for the selling of textiles and local food products. The central market of Birnin kebbi is the ideal place to make purchases. The market is well structured such that you can find whatever you are looking for easily.

