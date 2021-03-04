Kantangowa, Aswani, and Wuse Market… Here are the top best thrift markets in Nigeria | From The Masterlist

In Nigeria, there are thousands of markets, some of which are well-known for specific products. The Alaba International Market and the Wudil Cattle Market, for example, are well-known for electronics and livestock, respectively. Some markets in Nigeria are known for clothing, especially second-hand clothing. Here’s our curated list:

Kantangowa, Lagos: Located in Agbado, Kantangowa is one of Nigeria’s most well-known markets; its speciality is second-hand products, such as handbags and household items, which are easily available at low prices starting at N100 and upwards. Kantangowa Market, also known as “Bend Down Market,” is more than just a market; it’s an experience. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday are special and significant days for the market, as new consignments arrive on these days.

Aswani Market, Lagos: Aswani is a wide-open market in Isolo that is popularly known as the Tuesday market because it is the only day of the week when its thrift stores are open. The thrift stores are classified into two categories: grade 1 stores, which have actual sheds in the front, and grade 2 and 3 stores, which are located at the back of the shop. These don’t have sheds and are in open fields, so you can shop while enjoying the fresh air and blue skies.

Yaba Market, Lagos: This is one of Nigeria’s most famous thrift stores. Despite the fact that the state government has chased most of the traders away in an effort to clean up the environment, they remain one of the most vibrant thrift business communities in the state. The market is made up of a network of shops and temporary sheds, with parts exclusively devoted to the selling of various clothing pieces.

Oil Mill, Port Harcourt: Oil Mill is a well-known clothing market in Port Harcourt, and it is located near Eleme junction. Wednesday is a special day for Oil Mill, as it is for all other sectors, and it is the busiest day of the week. The most interesting aspect of this location is the pricing, as low prices allow you to easily obtain incredible fabric and cloth materials.

Choba Market, Port Harcourt: This market sells a wide range of products, from clothes to food. Prices are subsidized due to the proximity of a university to the market. The most impressive thing about this market is that there is a night Choba market every day, and people come from all over the state to shop.

Ariaria Market, Aba: This list would be incomplete if it didn’t include Aba’s ever-bustling foreign market, Ariaria Market. This market, like the main market in Onitsha, caters to the same set of traders and buyers. The market has a wide variety of fabrics, from local to foreign. It carries clothing from almost every retailer.

Wuse Market, Abuja: The Wuse Market is Abuja’s main market. This is the location of the city’s second most significant post office. Wuse Market, Abuja’s largest open shopping market, offers a diverse selection of goods. Wuse Market’s shops and outlets sell everything from crafts to textiles, clothes, housewares, electronics, domestic appliances, and fresh produce.

Garki Market, Abuja: Garki Market, like Wuse Market, offers high-quality, brand-new-looking clothing to thrift shoppers. Foreign brands such as Zara, H&M, and Forever 21 can also be found at the store, as well as some of the most fashionable styles and a diverse selection of clothing. One of Abuja’s largest markets is Garki Market and it has a contemporary look.

Kasuwar Barci Market, Kaduna: The Kasuwar Barci Market is situated in Tudun Wada, Kaduna’s central business district. Every day, hundreds of people flock to the market, which is a local favourite. The market sells a wide range of products, including grains, furniture, rugs, and mattresses. One of the main draws of this market is the clothing available for purchase. Students are known to flood the market in search of good used clothing. Kasuwar Barci has since developed into the region’s secondhand clothing epicentre.

Tudun Wada Market, Kaduna: The Tudun Wada Market is home to traders selling a variety of foods, secondhand clothing, and herbal items. The market also serves as a cattle market, with vendors, manufacturers, and customers coming to exchange beef. It’s a well-established market that specializes in used second-hand clothing, also known as “Gwanjo.” It caters to all socioeconomic groups, including the poor, middle class, and wealthy.

