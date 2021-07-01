Kano Hisbah accuses mannequins of ‘sexual harassment’ because why not? | The #YNaijaCover

A happy new month to you if you are reading this outside Kano.

Trust you had a stress free day. Again, this is if you are not a tailor, supermarket store owner or boutique owner in the commercial city of Kano.

In case you may be wondering how we got here, the Kano Hisbah Board popularly known as Shariah Police on Wednesday announced a ban on the use of mannequins by tailors, supermarket stores and boutique owners to display clothes in the state.

In a widely circulated statement which has since drawn ire from Nigerians across the world, the Commander General of the board, Sheikh Haroun Ibn Sina, declared that the use of mannequins contravened the provision of Islamic injunctions.

Warning that the agency would soon embark on a mass raid to mop out mannequins from public places, he described the use of mannequins for advert purposes by shop owners as idolatry. And in providing the most bizarre justification for its order, the Command disclosed the following:

“Hisbah prohibits the use of mannequins at shops, commercial and private residences, and other public places; this violates Islamic provisions. It is also responsible for inciting immoral thoughts amongst some members of the public, all these are against Islam,” he said.

What is the way forward for this continuous defilement of justice by the Shariah Police in Northern Nigeria?

Read more on this using the link below:

Nigerians are subsidising human rights violations by Hisbah in Kano. When does it end?

