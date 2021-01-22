Kano bans clubs, concerts and street parties | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Kano bans clubs, concerts, street parties

Kano State Government has placed a ban on clubs, concerts, street parties and other large social gatherings till further notice – The Guardian reports

Garba Mohammad, the state Commissioner for Information, stated Thursday, 21 January 2021 that the restriction is relevant to ensure the safety of state residents against the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Nigeria hits highest single day COVID-19 record

Nigeria has hit another highest single-day record of the COVID-19 cases in the country. Nigeria Centre for Disease Contol, NCDC, reported Thursday, 21 January with 1,964 fresh coronavirus infections confirmed across 23 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The previous single-day record was on January 15, 2021, when 1,867 new cases were confirmed in 23 states and the FCT.

It’s North-Central’s turn to produce next president – Niger Assembly

The Niger State House of Assembly, on Thursday, 21 January 2021 said it was time for North-Central to produce the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure is over – The Punch reports

The lawmakers in their sitting endorsed the presidential bid of the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Former president, Jonathan states why restructuring Nigeria won’t work

Former Nigerian president, President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that until the issues that divide Nigeria is fixed, restructuring the country will not work – Premium Times reports

Lamenting on how divisive politics and mistrust have retarded the progress of the country, Mr Jonathan stated this on Thursday, 21 January 2021, at the 18th Daily Trust Dialogue.

Herders: Farmers and locals back Akeredeolu’s ultimatum

Farmers, forest guards and locals in Ondo, on Thursday, 21 January 2021, expressed satisfaction with the seven days ultimatum Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu gave herdsmen in the state – Daily Post reports

The groups stormed the state capital, Akure, while saying that they were the most affected with the incessant banditry and kidnappings in the state supposedly perpetuated by the herdsmen.