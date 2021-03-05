Join Chioma Agwuegbo tomorrow on #WithChude | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

For International Women’s Day, I invite my dear friend Chioma Agwuegbo to rip off the band-aid, ignore the pretty and sometimes patronising, and confront the work that still needs to be done for equality and safety for women and girls in Nigeria, and across the world. 

And we kick off the conversation from the infamous Jeffrey Toobin incident in America – an issue for which she had some education on male privilege to share with me last year. 

Chioma’s work over the past few years has been incredibly inspiring and incredibly empowering for so many. 

It was a gift to sit, listen and learn.

Click here at 9:00pmWAT this Saturday to join Chioma on #WithChude

Follow #WithChude on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :). 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac March 3, 2021

‘Broken from seeing this’ | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How was it like for you leaving your church because your pastor had been accused of something as serious ...

Michael Isaac March 2, 2021

Communicate how you feel, no matter what | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: Watching the video (you and your wife shared on YouTube) makes me want to ask this. Do you sometimes ...

Michael Isaac March 1, 2021

Love is a decision to serve another human being | The Daily Vulnerable

What I learnt from my conversation with Akah Nnani – a conversation that was filled with so much depth, is ...

Michael Isaac February 26, 2021

There is absolutely nothing you cannot survive | The Daily Vulnerable

What keeps you awake at night? What keeps you up? What keeps you desperate during the day? What makes you ...

Michael Isaac February 24, 2021

Be comfortable in your own skin | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How does it feel for you when magic happens? For instance, when everything just comes together the way that ...

Michael Isaac February 23, 2021

What growth means | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: What does it mean for a person to grow, even if they are already confident and assured? Niniola: When ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail