Johnny Drille’s new single ‘Bad Dancer’ is a declaration of love

Bad Dancer

Johnny Drille’s debut album, whose title we don’t know yet, is already picking up momentum with the release of yet another single titled Bad Dancer. Bad Dancer follows the sprightly Mystery Girl released year, a sexy, clever, tightly-worded love song that merges Americana tones and RnB, as Drille often does.

Honest songwriting has been Drille’s strength. ”I’m a bad dancer but I’d love to take you dancing into the starry night,” he sings, ”And I’ll hold you so tightly and whisper into your ear.”

We might get a third single. We might not. Either way, Drille’s album is coming this year and that’s all that matters.

