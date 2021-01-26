John Boyega has joined the cast of Netflix crime drama ‘The Formula’

John Boyega

In some casting news, John Boyega has joined the cast of the Gerard McMurray’s crime drama The Formula coming to Netflix. The Formula follows a Formula One racing prodigy (Boyega) who is forced to become a getaway driver in order to save the only family he has left. McMurray will also be writing and producing the film for his newly formed production company Buppie Productions.

Boyega is also joined by Robert De Niro and that’s the casting info on the film for now. The Star Wars actor had a tumultuous 2020, from leading a Black Lives Matter protest in London and calling out racist Star Wars fans to the Jo Malone perfume ad controversy. Over and over, his career has been put on the line given how he’s been vocal about calling out Hollywood’s diversity problem. Nevertheless, he’s still been attached to project.

Boyega still has a couple of projects he must finish before production can start on The Formula. He’s been cast to join the sci fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, amongst others.

