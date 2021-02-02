Joeboy has released the tracklist for debut album ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic’

Joeboy

On February 4, Joeboy will release his much-anticipated debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic, following the impressive outing of his debut EP Love & Light released last year. Joeboy has been granting interviews about the album, especially to streaming platform Audiomack and revealing that Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic will be different from what he’s put out in the past.

The statement stokes interest. The tracklist has no features, which is something quite rare because collaborations has so much shaped the music landscape. Not necessarily a bad thing, but it shows Joeboy can handle his own. The 23-year-old artiste, who is an EmPawa talent beneficiary, belongs to the industry’s new vanguard making music in their own way. February 4 can’t come soon enough.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo January 30, 2021

Yazzavelli is the rap newcomer subverting the genre, one verse at a time

The cover design for Yazzavelli’s debut 5-track EP Velli, released around the early coronavirus lockdowns of last year, was already ...

Bernard Dayo January 29, 2021

Tomilola is confident on new sophomore single ‘Mo Yato’

2020 saw newcomer Tomilola team up with highlife band The Cavemen for Let Go released around the summer, her debut ...

Bernard Dayo January 27, 2021

KollyDee delivers vintage nostalgia in video for ‘Maria Maria’

From his self-assured debut EP Sinus Rhythm out since November last year, RnB singer KollyDee has released the visuals for ...

Bernard Dayo January 23, 2021

Efe Oraka is the indie pop revelation of her time

On her debut EP Magic released December 2020, Efe Oraka meditates on love and loss, making astute observations on her ...

Bernard Dayo January 22, 2021

Mavin’s new signee Ayra Starr shines in otherworldly video for ‘Away’

Yesterday, Don Jazzy‘s Mavin Records unveiled Ayra Starr as a new signee in a ceremonious video posted on Instagram, and ...

Bernard Dayo January 20, 2021

Joeboy details longing and desire in new video for ‘Lonely’

Joeboy’s debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic is gradually picking up momentum with the visuals of Lonely now out, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail