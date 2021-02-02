Joeboy has released the tracklist for debut album ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic’

On February 4, Joeboy will release his much-anticipated debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic, following the impressive outing of his debut EP Love & Light released last year. Joeboy has been granting interviews about the album, especially to streaming platform Audiomack and revealing that Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic will be different from what he’s put out in the past.

Having to create records that are life changing is one of life’s greatest gifts to humanity. I’ve lived in the music to a point where I found myself immersed in all of it’s rhythm.



I present to you my Debut album “Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic” #SBBM



It’s beautiful. ❤️💡 pic.twitter.com/Qh2i2iArwk — JOEBOY (@joeboyofficial) February 1, 2021

The statement stokes interest. The tracklist has no features, which is something quite rare because collaborations has so much shaped the music landscape. Not necessarily a bad thing, but it shows Joeboy can handle his own. The 23-year-old artiste, who is an EmPawa talent beneficiary, belongs to the industry’s new vanguard making music in their own way. February 4 can’t come soon enough.