Joeboy details longing and desire in new video for ‘Lonely’

Joeboy’s debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic is gradually picking up momentum with the visuals of Lonely now out, a single released last year October. The album is slated for a February 4, 2021 release, and as the EmPawa act revealed in a recent interview with AudioMack, the project takes an exciting and different approach from his debut EP Love & Light.

Lonely plays into the familiar Joeboy sonic template: a catchy RnB chorus looping into the song’s thrust of desire. The video directed by Adetula “KingTula” Adebowale is self-contained in its lo-fi minimalism that finds Joeboy spending time talking to his romantic interest on the phone to come over, like a cute, 2000’s high school American movie featuring lovestruck teenagers.