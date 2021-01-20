Joeboy details longing and desire in new video for ‘Lonely’

Joeboy

Joeboy’s debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic is gradually picking up momentum with the visuals of Lonely now out, a single released last year October. The album is slated for a February 4, 2021 release, and as the EmPawa act revealed in a recent interview with AudioMack, the project takes an exciting and different approach from his debut EP Love & Light.

Lonely plays into the familiar Joeboy sonic template: a catchy RnB chorus looping into the song’s thrust of desire. The video directed by Adetula “KingTula” Adebowale is self-contained in its lo-fi minimalism that finds Joeboy spending time talking to his romantic interest on the phone to come over, like a cute, 2000’s high school American movie featuring lovestruck teenagers.

