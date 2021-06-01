Joeboy craves romantic assurance on new visuals for ‘Show Me’

Joeboy

EmPawa artiste Joeboy has just released the visuals for Show Me, a song off his debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic released back in February this year. The project was equally a solid offering after his impressive Afropop debut EP Love and Light in 2019.

With Show Me, Joeboy continues with his storytelling on love, attraction and desire. Directed by Ademola Falomo, the visuals are modest and relatable, finding Joeboy as a visual artist thinking of his love interest as he paints away.

Joeboy’s ascension in the music industry has been lovely to watch, breaking into a new stratosphere with 2019 pop hits like Baby and Beginning with such tender, boyish vocals, dominating multiple charts and radio. None of this could have happened without Mr Eazi’s brainchild emPawa Africa, an Africa-focused talent incubator that launched him into a deserved spotlight.

Watch the video for Show Me below:

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo June 1, 2021

DJ Oskido teams up with Niniola for amapiano-tinged single ‘Banky Banky’

Niniola is continuing her collaborative streak with South African artistes, sharing their sonic appetites over electro-techno-house beats or more commonly ...

Bernard Dayo May 28, 2021

DJ Neptune and Wande Coal show off star power in new single ‘Music Messiah’

While Nigeria’s new acts get a lot promotion and momentum in the musical landscape these days, older acts are showing ...

Bernard Dayo May 28, 2021

Justine Skye delivers mesmerizing visuals for ‘Twisted Fantasy’ feat. Rema

Justine Skye has just shared the visuals for Twisted Fantasy, off her forthcoming Timbaland-produced album Space & Time due out ...

Bernard Dayo May 26, 2021

Phyno’s fourth album is coming

Fans of Phyno have just received one of the biggest news this year: a fourth album is underway. The long-reigning ...

Bernard Dayo May 17, 2021

Mr Eazi shares warm, cozy visuals for ‘E Be Mad’

After Mr Eazi released his EP Something Else back in February this year, the project was a reminder of how ...

Bernard Dayo May 14, 2021

Olamide serves visuals for ‘Rock’, off his upcoming album ‘UY Scuti’

In March, fans of rap titan Olamide felt euphoric when he announced he was done working on another album. Titled ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail