Joeboy craves romantic assurance on new visuals for ‘Show Me’

EmPawa artiste Joeboy has just released the visuals for Show Me, a song off his debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic released back in February this year. The project was equally a solid offering after his impressive Afropop debut EP Love and Light in 2019.

With Show Me, Joeboy continues with his storytelling on love, attraction and desire. Directed by Ademola Falomo, the visuals are modest and relatable, finding Joeboy as a visual artist thinking of his love interest as he paints away.

Joeboy’s ascension in the music industry has been lovely to watch, breaking into a new stratosphere with 2019 pop hits like Baby and Beginning with such tender, boyish vocals, dominating multiple charts and radio. None of this could have happened without Mr Eazi’s brainchild emPawa Africa, an Africa-focused talent incubator that launched him into a deserved spotlight.

Watch the video for Show Me below: