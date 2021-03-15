Jobberman targets 5million job seekers for employment; with free online soft skills training program

Soft skills can be defined as non-technical skills, such as personal effectiveness, communication, creativity and emotional intelligence and teamwork.

According to Jobberman Nigeria, soft skills are a big differentiating factor, especially where there’s a lot of competition amongst candidates. Soft skills are traditionally overlooked with academic qualifications perceived to be much more important, however, the real truth is that for a lot of employers they are equally as important.

Recently, Jobberman Nigeria launched its free soft skills training course on Coursera to provide candidates with a more globally recognised certificate to secure global opportunities. The free online soft skills training program focuses on equipping young people between the ages of 18-30 with the right skills to compete in the Nigerian job market. So far, Jobberman has trained over 60,000 and placed over 50,000 in dignified jobs, 31 of whom are now facilitators on the Soft Skills Training Programme.

This is also a part of the company’s mandate to train 5 million job seekers and place 3 million in dignified employment over the next five years in Nigeria.

One of our journalists here at YNaija undertook the Jobberman Soft Skills Training on Coursera and below is a snapshot of what we learned:

Personal effectiveness

Personal effectiveness is having a clear, concise strategy in reaching and achieving set goals. It has been said that failure to plan equals planning to fail. This is where personal effectiveness becomes paramount.

In both corporate and social spaces, personal effectiveness is very important to be able to navigate the prevalent challenges one will face. Personal effectiveness goes beyond just achieving set goals and reaching targets – when one achieves their goals in a very sloppy and haphazard way, they haven’t quite been effective in achieving the set goals.

This raises the question, how can one be more effective in their dealings? Through Self awareness, Self confidence, Time management, Great Communication, and Etiquette.

Self-awareness

Self-awareness refers to knowing oneself in and out as it relates to certain situations and scenes. Essentially, self-awareness is knowing what you can and cannot do, what you can and cannot say. The lack of self-awareness is the presence of self-doubt.

Being self-aware is being able to perform an audit on yourself. You need to be aware of your strengths and weaknesses and how these can make or break you. It also allows you to identify specific personality traits that will help you make key decisions like choosing a career.

There are numerous ways to identify one’s personality but one sure way is giving yourself room to experience new things and seeing how you react to them.

Self-confidence

Self-confidence works hand in hand with self-awareness. It is believing in yourself and trusting yourself to make the right decisions, and achieve set goals. Self confidence can be practised and developed but you have to be self aware in order to achieve this feat.

Time management

Time management is another important skill for personal effectiveness. This is essentially knowing when to do this or that and having total control of one’s schedule and plans. The lack of this would be procrastination and doing things at the last minute; which results in things being done shabbily and haphazardly.

Communication

Being able to clearly communicate one’s thoughts and ideas in ways that can be understood is an extremely important aspect of being effective in both corporate and social spaces – whether this be vocally, written, visually, or non-verbally. How well this information can be transmitted and received is a measure of how good our communication skills are.

Etiquette

Lastly, in building and attaining personal effectiveness, one key thing comes to play is etiquette. Etiquette is the customary code of polite behaviour in society or among members of a particular profession or group.

Standard work etiquette varies from place to place. Business etiquette is important because it creates a respectful atmosphere which breeds productivity. When people feel respected at work, they feel better about their jobs, and potentially serve customers better. The basics of business etiquette include punctuality, dress code, politeness and respect.

Jobberman is committed to empowering individuals with the training and soft skills they need to succeed in the workplace.

There is so much more to learn from the Jobberman Soft Skills course, so interested parties can take the free course here: https://www.jobberman.com/softskills

For any more questions on the course, feel free to reach out to the Jobberman team at [email protected]