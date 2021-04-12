Jack of all ‘shades:’ Is Ghana or Nigeria, the Giant of Africa? | The #YNaijaCover

It’s another sad day for patriots and citizens with firm belief and hope in Project Nigeria with the announcement of Twitter’s African Headquarters opened in Ghana.

The announcement had provoked mixed reactions Monday, from Nigerians who consider the development an indictment on the leadership of the country; the federal government in particular, whose actions and policies in recent times continue to send a worrisome tone to investors about its unconcern in creating enabling environment for same. The recent announcement by the CBN on cryptocurrency typifies this.



A similar story can be said by lovers of democracy globally about the terrible record of the Nigerian government in promoting the ideals of the concept and practising its tenets.

The continuous detention of El-Zazaky, the Sowore and DSS court drama, #EndSARS and #OccupyLekkiTollGate protests as well as the brouhaha associated with the infamous Lekki Shootings amongst others are clear examples of how much the Nigerian government has shown its capacity to uphold the fundamental human rights of its citizenry on whose behalf it exercises authority.

Do we remind ourselves of the $1 billion lawsuit instituted against the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey by former Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba, in a Nigerian court over his alleged role in the #EndSARS protests?

Nothing therefore solidifies the snub by Twitter on Nigeria (despite having the biggest active social media users on the continent) than the statement released by the Corporation explaining his choice of neighbours, Ghana, in siting this regional headquarters.

“As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa,” it read in part.

Beyond the banters, jokes, comedy skits and Twitter wars that may emerge from this, every well-meaning Nigerian expects that the Nigerian government would take this development as a chance to sit up and address its flaws before it becomes an eternal scarecrow.



This one na Jack of all shades! We mueve abi? I pray.