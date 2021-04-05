It is fine to feel things deeply, even if nobody else understands | The Daily Vulnerable

“We need art, we need artists, we need people who reflect ourselves back to us. 

“We need people who tell us things that words might not be able to, things we don’t even have the language for. 

“We need people who feel things deeply, who see things clearly, and who hold things tightly.”

We need Ritas.

“So, for all the artistes in the country who have stories to tell about our common experiences, who feel like there are not enough people who understand, care, or listen; I hope that you look at Rita’s life and Rita’s success and know that it is possible to tell important stories. 

“It is fine to feel things deeply. Even if nobody else understands. You, as a creator, as an artist, as an interpreter, you matter to all of us.”

We need you.

