Isono announces Nigeria’s Fabian Adeoye Lojede as cast member for daily drama on BET Africa

Isono is introducing Pan-African actor Fabian Adeoye Lojede who will be joining the star-studded cast of BET Africa’s original drama series, ISONO, on the 22nd of April 2021. The telenovela, which airs every Monday to Thursday on DStv Channel 129 and GOtv Channel 21 at 20:30 WAT/21:30 CAT, is set to take audience excitement to a new whole level.

The multi-talented actor and producer will be playing the brother of Pastor Abiola – a wandering Nigerian pastor who is serving as a stand-in at a church in Vosloorus, South Africa, following the previous pastor’s suicide.

Fabian began his paid creative career in 1998 as a copywriter and freelance voice-over artist. He has since then grown to become an internationally acclaimed actor, thanks to his unforgettable role as Bola Abayomi in the Pan African drama series Jacob’s Cross in 2007. He also gathered rave reviews for his role in Man On Ground; a film he co-produced, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and screen at the Berlin Film festival and Dubai film festival.

Commenting on the recent development, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager, ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said, “Beyond serving as an authentic means of celebrating our African heritage through powerful storytelling, Isono also promotes the best of African talent. Fabian is an accomplished actor that has worked extensively in South Africa’s creative space for the past 18 years. With his arrival on scene as a member of Pastor Abiola’s family, I am confident that he will add a fresh burst of energy to the Isono drama series.”

“The story world demands that we continuously introducing a more dynamic and culturally diverse approach that every African can be a proud of”, he concluded.

Fabian Adeoye Lojede is not new to African entertainment television. Having previously featured in a number of African drama series, he has become the de facto African acting idol celebrated across the whole continent and the diaspora. In the USA, he’s been invited twice as a celebrity guest to the bi-annual Black theatre festival.

For more information on BET Africa’s original daily drama visit www.betafrica.tv, like and chat to us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BETinAfrica, or join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa using the hashtag #ISONOBET #BETAFRICAORIGINAL