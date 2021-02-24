Is Ghana the emerging African Giant? | The #YNaijaCover

Ghana could well be an emerging African Giant. Or could it?

In yet another first, since Africa’s spirited clamour for independence saw her emerge as the first independent African nation, Ghana becomes the first African country to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

The West African country famed for its rich culture and beautiful coastal landscape that is a tourist favourite in the region, received 600,000 units of AstraZeneca/Oxford SARS-COV-2 vaccine today. The shipment is part of a historic effort to deliver 2 billion vaccines by the end of 2021 through the COVAX facility, which was coordinated by Gavi*; the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation to ensure vaccine access for all people in the world.

This is coming barely a week since former Nigeria Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – who is also a board chair of Gavi, took charge as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Earlier fears about the capacity of low-income countries like Ghana and Nigeria to store two other initial vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna had many thinking these nations wouldn’t get access to life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. The coordinated effort of COVAX has thankfully come to the rescue of these nations, and even richer nations beside.

While Ghana and other countries expecting deliveries via COVAX celebrate this groundbreaking and humane initiative, it is noteworthy to mention the recent developments in Ghana that has unleashed bigoted anti-LGBT+ sentiments from the public facilitated by State actors targeting sexual and gender minorities.

It is the sad reality of the African continent that emerging giants tend to fizzle out under the weight of frivolous concerns that fail to see the bigger picture of a better world where all humanity enjoys equality in all ramifications.

If there is a sense of irony in the thick of the present jubilations in Ghana over the access to vaccines facilitated by Gavi, CEPI and WHO, very few might see it.

In the meantime, perhaps the search for a fitting African giant should be mounted afresh?

*Gavi is an international organisation – a global Vaccine Alliance, bringing together public and private sectors with the shared goal of creating equal access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world’s poorest countries.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 23, 2021

Buhari De-Change: From failed Service Chiefs to ‘most competent’ Ambassadors-Designate | #YNaijaCover

Since May 29, 2015 when 4-time Presidential candidate, General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), assumed office as the country’s 15th President, one ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 22, 2021

Terrorist Governor: Is the ‘herdsomenia’ between Ortom and Muhammed going to end soon? | #YNaijaCover

The battle of words between Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Muhammed, appears to be far ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 19, 2021

‘Breaking Generational Causes’ | The #YNaijaCover

Friday, 19th February saw the beginning of another generational war on microblogging platform, Twitter. This time it was the Gen ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 18, 2021

O.Y.O. Empire: Nigeria’s Minister of Defence and his worrisome remedy for insecurity | #YNaijaCover

Nigerians are yet to get over the depressing stories of insurgent attacks, kidnappings on our highways and murderous activities of ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 17, 2021

Kagara School Attack: Are we cuddling terrorists under the guise of banditry? | #YNaijaCover

Nigerians may largely be dramatic people, but subjecting the lives of over 200 million citizens to confusion and pain every ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 16, 2021

Met ‘Lil Bawa;’ Nigeria’s youngest Anti-corruption Czar? | The #YNaijaCover

We appear to be in the era of making history. It’s only 16th February and early signs indicate that it’s ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail