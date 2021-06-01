IPOB records total compliance of sit-at-home order, FG, US agency launch COVID-19 immunity survey | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

From Yobe to Anambra, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

FG to privatise 12 highways today

The Federal Government is to officially open a bid for value-added concession under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) on 12 highways today.

The affected roads for privatisation consist of Benin-Asaba; Abuja-Lokoja; Kaduna-Kano; Onitsha-Owerri-Aba; Saagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.

The rest are Lokoja-Benin; Enugu-Port Harcourt; Ilorin-Jebba; Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta; Lagos-Badagry and Kano-Shuari-Portiskum-Damaturu. – The Guardian reports.

FG, US agency launch COVID-19 immunity survey.

The Federal Government in partnership with the United States Centre for Disease Control has launched the second phase of a survey aimed at estimating the percentage of people who have immunity against COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory and Kano State.

The survey, which is funded by the USCDC, is to be executed by the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Nigerian Office.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the Director of Communications and Public Relations Specialist, University of Maryland, Nigerian Office, Sunday James, titled ‘COVID-19 seroprevalence survey.’ – The Punch reports.

Adamawa, Borno, Yobe Ranked Nigeria’s Most Dangerous States

Three states in the North-east, the epicentre of insurgency in Nigeria, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, have been ranked as the most dangerous states in the country to travel to.

Fourteen others made it to the high-risk group, according to a new travel advisory compiled by a private security company, PR24, a copy of which THISDAY obtained yesterday. – Thisday reports.

Buhari shouldn’t think of holding 2023 election without new constitution, says Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural association, Afenifere, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure Nigeria has a “brand new constitution” before the next general elections in 2023.

Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, spoke on Monday at an inter-ethnic peace dialogue on the 2023 presidential transition in Abuja. – The PremiumTimes reports

Biafra Day: Total lockdown as IPOB sit-at-home records 100% compliance

Commercial activities came to a halt yesterday  across southeast  states and sections of south-south as residents deserted the streets in compliance with the sit-at-home order issued by the leader of the Indigenous People  of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB, through its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, had earlier said human and vehicular movements would be restricted across the South-East to mark the 54th anniversary of Biafra.

The order recorded total compliance and success across all the states in the region with the residents and business outfits complying totally with the directive. – The Vanguard reports

