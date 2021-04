Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Saw an intern role where they asked for applicants to have a masters. Is that normal? — Is your blood sugar low? (@Ju5tJaimes) April 13, 2021

On behalf of everyone with a masters degree, we feel insulted!

2.

Doctor:the results are out and you're 3 weeks pregnant

Me:omg my mum is going to kill me

Foetus: pic.twitter.com/XOdARFqSCz — Vicann✨ (@Cann__03) April 13, 2021

Lol…

3.

I hated seeing patience ozokwor suffering in movies like nooooo that’s a bad bitch right there 😭😭 — VITAMIN-KAY (@KLAYCH33) April 13, 2021

You know this!

4.

Women are very wicked tbh, just because your boyfriend cheated on you, you went to cheat on him too; what happened to "forgive and forget"? — Chrîs👑👑 (@King_Chris_Jr_) April 13, 2021

LOL…

5.

Show me a man that can leave his phone around his woman without restrictions and I will show you a neat pig. — Steven and 14 Others (@iam_steveola) April 13, 2021

Ade and 1000 others left the group!

6.

Your blessing fit dey America but you no get visa. — Mr Alan (@Alan_yournextbf) April 13, 2021

We meuveee…

7.

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever had someone reply to your sarcasm with better sarcasm — ✰ (@fairhurt) April 13, 2021

The coolest!

8.

Lol… ikr!

9.

If zoom had features like: "John entered the toilet". — Don’t stress me✌🏾 (@officialhord) April 13, 2021

lol

10.

How do I tell Iya kamoru this?? 😩😩😩 https://t.co/06qNmRXgCO — 𝘿𝙢𝙟 ✟🦅🇬🇧 (@HeIsDimeji) April 13, 2021

Leave our moi moi for us.