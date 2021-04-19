International Speaker, Maryam Lemu, Aide to Finance Minister, Aisha Augie, others to grace #DareToInspire Mentoring Session 5.0

Dare to Inspire (DTI), an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women presents her 5th Annual Mentoring Session scheduled to take place via online Webinar on April 24th, 2021. This year’s session like the previous editions will provide a platform to discuss contemporary topics affecting today’s women and youths, whilst participants will have the opportunity to learn from outstanding women leaders and role models. The theme for this 5th edition is “A leap of Faith

During Unprecedented Changes”.

This year’s event will feature leading women leaders and speakers such as Maryam Lemu International Motivational Speaker, Aisha Augie, the Special Adviser to the Federal Minister of Finance on Digital Communications Strategy, Lola Yunus, Founder of Lola Yunus Coaching, LYC, (UK), and Bisma Anwar, Licensed Mental Health Counsellor and Therapist (USA).

The convener of the event Bunmi Ghiazat Adebimpe, a professional therapeutic coach and visual creative, while speaking at the announcement on Tuesday, said the programme has successfully moved to the virtual space as most other gatherings due to the effect of COVID. Thus, this year’s

event will be held online via ZOOM similar to last year. She also promised that the event will be as engaging and thought-provoking as other previous editions due to the calibre of experienced women leaders that will be speaking.

Remarking further on the 5th Edition, she said: “We will explore holding on to the hope of faith as an anchor to survive while recalibrating to new expectations, finding successful ways through unusual life changes and moving through disruptions of the current state to advance smoothly.

This would ultimately mean having a sense of control to walk through transitions and uncover the core of possible resistance that comes with change. Our speakers will be sharing insights on how faith works in influencing clarity, perception change and reactions to the abundance of the unknown”.

This event creates opportunity for young women, youths, professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs to be mentored, guided and inspired by the success stories and life experiences of our seasoned business leader. The theme for the 4th edition was “Transforming Societies through Active Youth Engagement” and it had in attendance experienced women leaders such as Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, (former deputy Governor Lagos State), Tope Fajingbesi Balogun (Renowned Inspirational Speaker, Founder SHE-EO and Lecturer at University of Maryland USA), Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed (Medical Doctor and Founder, The Gift Source) and Mariam Elegbede Founder, Development Den (a social enterprise based in Saudi Arabia). They explored how young women and youth can actively participate in the renaissance of the Nation by equipping themselves with the right skills and channelling their energy to transform our societies.

This year’s event has been scheduled as follows:

Date: Saturday, 24th of April 2021

Time: 12 Noon Prompt

Venue: ZOOM Webinar

Admission is FREE! To attend, log on to www.daretoinspire.com.ng to register for the event.

For further enquiries, please send an email to [email protected]

