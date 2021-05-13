International Boy Summit 2021 steers conversation around masculinity, Gender-based violence and biases

The Summit is kicking on Friday 14 May 2021 by 11 am with the following Keynote Speakers- Mr Steve Harris – CE, EdgeCution, Dr Ruby Onwudiwe – Finance & Information Technology Leader, Jake Stika – Executive Director, Next Gen Men Canada and Dr Daniel Guiness – Director, Beyond Equality, United Kingdom.

Asides from the above, we have a panel session of Young and Vibrant Men and Women who will share their budding stories with the Boys and push for areas where masculinity can be redefined. Victor Fatanmi – Senior Partner, Fourth Canvas, Orifunke Lawal – Founder, Lady with Balls, Christina Soname – Author & Management Consultant and Usman Imanah– Founder, Friska Tea.

In May 2020, Boys Quarters Africa hosted the first and largest boy-focused international summit with globally renowned speakers across Gender advocacy, mental health, child development and parenting. The 1st Edition had the likes of Olakunle Soriyan, Chude Jideonwo, Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe as the KeyNote Speakers, with over 3,000 viewership across 13 Countries in the world.

We believe that the whining and ceaseless complaints about the biases against women and girls can either be handled through fixing men or building boys, who will, in turn, become better men. This is what Boys Quarters Africa have done in the last 3 years and they’ve engaged over 6,000 Boys through their flagship projects and this is what we intend to achieve with this Summit that would be streamed live, across 35 Cities/Centres in Africa.

Saturday 15 May 2021

The Boys Quarters Africa Team would be hosting the Boys at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun Ikeja in a Football Match for the Redefinition of Masculinity. This football match is in Partnership with StanbicIBTC Bank and HD Stores, who will be giving out over 100 Shoes and Food Materials to the Boys after the event.

By 5pm on Saturday, we’d be hosting an instagram live session via our men-themed conversation platform called – GUYVERSATIONS, with the topic – MASKulinity (Being a Man is being Human too). We’d be hosting Mr. Jimmy Odukoya on this session mind-blowing session.

Sunday 16 May 2021

We’d continue with the Special Guyversation Series on Sunday, as we’d be hosting Gbubemi Fregene (Chef Fregz)- award winning Chef and a finalist of the Nigerian Prize for Difference and Diversity – Chisom Ogbummuo, on thetopic, ‘MASKulinity (Redefiniton for Social Change).

We believe this Event would again birth the promotion of Health Masculinity and help mobilize boys and men in ending all forms of violence against women and girls. We are partnering with Organizations across Canada, United State and United Kingdom to make this event a memorable one. This year’s edition is a Hybrid, as the organization would be live streaming from a physical location in Lagos and annex viewing centres across 35 Cities in Africa with a projected viewership over 4,000 Boys and 3,000 Young Adults.