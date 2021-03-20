Ingressive for Good is empowering 1000 Women with Design Skills | Partners Geneza School of Design

Non-profit, Ingressive For Good just launched the #1000WomenInDesign programme in partnership with Geneza School of Design. It aims to empower women with design skills to help increase their earning potentials and build a sustainable career in design. Apply here.

This program, built by the women of Ingressive for Good, especially for women, will close the gender equity gap in the design industry and empower women with design skills to ensure they are better prepared and positioned for design space opportunities.

It is perfectly timed as this month has been set aside to celebrate the #InternationalWomensDay and the Women’s History Month. It is the perfect opportunity to birth women who will soon make history.

Speaking on the partnership, Bolanle Banwo, the founder of Geneza School of Design, said, “Ingressive For Good has always been interested in helping people gain skills in tech through scholarships and programs. Since our goals align, it was only perfect to partner with them on this.

Our shared goal is to increase the number of women in the Design and Tech ecosystem and help them take advantage of the increasing number of opportunities in the industry.”

The design training comprises three comprehensive digital course paths. You can learn one of the following:

  • Graphic Design: You will learn the principles of design, visual elements, and how to use Photoshop. View course content
  • Product Design: You will learn to design websites and mobile application interfaces using Figma. View course content
  • Brand Identity Design: You will learn how to interpret briefs, create logos, packaging, and brand assets.  View course content

All applicants will be added to the Ingressive For Good Alumni community and the finalists will have the opportunity to access jobs, laptops and more. 

How to Apply:

Register here  – http://bit.ly/I4Geneza (no exam needed, takes 5 minutes)

How it Works:

  • Apply – http://bit.ly/I4Geneza
  • Chosen candidates will be announced on the 30th March, 2021
  • Participants will be given access to a self-paced course and presented in real-world applications to practice
  • Finalists will qualify to access laptops and jobs in the best tech companies
