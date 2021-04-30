Infinix launches all-new Hot 10T – The ultimate smartphone entertainment experience

Infinix today unveiled the all-new Hot 10T Series the highly anticipated gaming and entertainment smartphone addition to the Hot 10 portfolio. The Infinix Hot 10T sets a new standard for power, innovation and style by combining sophisticated processing technologies with long-lasting battery performance, a triple camera with Super Nightscape imaging and an ultra-smooth display, encased in a stunning design inspired by nature.

The Hot 10T Series features Infinix’s powerful Dar-link optimization engine software, which improves graphic display and touchscreen sensitivity with self-learning AI algorithm capabilities that minimize lag time. With more than 2.7 billion mobile gamers expected by 2023, the Hot 10T smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset to meet the increasing demand for enhanced gaming experiences.

“When designing the Hot 10T Series, our goal was to set standards for mobile entertainment,” said Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director of Infinix. “Every aspect of the Hot 10T Series has been carefully crafted to deliver the ultimate user experience – from MediaTek’s excellent Helio G70 chipset processing power, to the smooth and highly responsive display and optimized battery for non-stop, undisrupted viewing and playing.”

Taking innovation one step further

The Hot 10T Series balances innovative and stunning design with excellent features and functionality to deliver the best visual experience for consumers at an affordable price:

Upgraded Design: The Hot 10T adopts pioneering Laser Micron Lithography Technology to create a beautiful shimmer appearance that draws inspiration from the Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia. With smooth-edges and an under-display selfie camera, the Hot 10T is a highly recommended gaming and entertainment device.

Buttery-Smooth Display: Boasting a cutting-edge 6.82” HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, consumers gain a brilliant viewing experience when watching the latest CGI visual effects. The 180Hz touch sampling rate delivers optimal responsiveness and the intuitive facial recognition enables faster, safer and more convenient device unlocking.

Triple 48MP HD Camera with AI: For the first time within the HOT portfolio, the Hot 10T packs a 48MP HD rear camera, an AI camera and a 2MP depth camera with rear Flash. The all-new Super Nightscape feature enables users to take impressive pictures in dark/low-light scenarios while the 2K resolution video recording captures authentic true-to-life footage.

MediaTek Helio G70 Chipset: This chipset packs a powerful performance while maximizing battery life for a superior gaming experience. Leveraging innovative dynamic resource management technology, the connectivity powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 brings faster response times and quicker frame rates. Furthermore, this results in consistent & reliable connectivity which significantly reduces lag time.

A 5000mAh Battery: The impressive battery offers 76 hours of calling time on a single charge. Enhanced by power-saving Power Marathon technology that provides an additional 25% power once the battery runs down to 5%, gamers no longer need to think about dreaded battery shutdowns when playing, or embarrassing low battery notifications on video calls.

Advanced Software: The DTS Audio processing technology helps elevate sound effects during gameplay. Users can customize the sound effects for better sound quality experiences in games, music and movies. The Infinix XO7.6 is based on Android 11 with a fresh and smarter interface than its predecessor.

Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster: The Hot 10T incorporates Infinix’s optimization engine software, the Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster, which works with the smartphone’s hardware to improve the graphic image stability and screen sensitivity.

Secured User Privacy: With user data protection and privacy as a priority, two key systems have been implemented into the Hot 10T. X-Proof secures the screen from behind so that user’s screens won’t be snooped on in public, furthermore, all user data on the device stays on the device and is never uploaded to the cloud. In an era when privacy is more prevalent than ever, Infinix has taken extra steps to fully secure it.

Crisp 48MP triple camera quality

The Hot 10T features an AI portrait enhancing 8MP front camera to capture sharp images that reflect the results of a professional camera. This camera is the first-ever in the HOT series to offer eye-tracking autofocus, auto-blur videos and face beautification, empowering users to capture the perfect shot.

The Hot 10T also features a nightscape 48MP rear HD camera that allows users to take impressive images and videos in both day and night. The 240FPS slow-motion shooting also helps users capture smooth movements for the perfect action shot.

The ultimate smartphone entertainment experience with MediaTek’s Helio G70

The Hot 10T is the first in its series to be equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G70 chipset to provide an outstanding performance for avid mobile gamers. The octa-core CPU features two powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 processors operating up to 1.8GHz, interlinked by a large L3 cache for improved performance.

MediaTek’s HyperEngine combines various technologies to enhance the overall gaming experience with sustained performance for a longer period. With this feature, gamers can expect smoother performance in demanding game engines, along with intelligent dynamic management of CPU.

The Dual 4G SIM support provides exceptional voice and video call quality via VoLTE/ViLTE services, along with faster connection setup time, more reliable coverage and lower power consumption from either SIM connection.

The chipset also features built-in integrated voice wake-up capabilities (VoW) that minimize the power of applications in the Android OS, such as the always-on Google Assistant.

Play all day with a long-lasting battery

To provide users with a non-stop gaming experience, the Hot 10T comes equipped with a battery capacity of 5000mAh. Based on testing from the Infinix data lab, the Hot 10T supports 55 days on standby, 170 hours of music playback, 15.0 hours of continuous gaming or 76 hours of calls on a full charge.

The built-in Safe-Charge technology ensures that the power is automatically turned off once the device is fully charged to avoid overheating and wasting energy, while the Power Marathon technology contributes an extra 25% power when the battery runs low – that’s 3.5 hours of additional call time for users.

Availability

The Infinix HOT 10 will be available on May 5th across all authorized retail stores in Nigeria after the local launch. The 128 GB + 8 GB version retails for ₦72,000.00 and the 64 GB + 4 GB version retails for ₦65,400.00. Upon the launch, the device will also be available on Xpark @ https://ng.xpark.com For more information, visit Infinix’s official website at www.Infinixmobility.com/ng or social media pages @Infinixnigeria.

For more information on the newly launched device, visit Infinix official website at www.Infinixmobility.com/ng or visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria. You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans on XClub via the app on your Infinix device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non Infinix user.

Hot 10T Device Specifications

Model Infinix HOT 10T LCM 6.82″HD+water droplets 90hz Processor Helio G70 Memory RAM Memory Cam-F ROM Memory Cam-F Cam-R 8MP 4G/6GB 48MP+2M景深+AI Lens 64G/128GB Flash Front Flash Battery Rear Flash Battery OS 5000mAh Yes Android 11 Yes Fingerprint Yes ID Texture + highlight spraying Software features Power Marathon™ power saving technology guarantees long standby time, Infinix exclusive Yoparty3.0

Media Contacts:

Kevin Olumese (PR Manager Infinix Nigeria) – [email protected]