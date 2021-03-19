In case, you missed it –Snippets from alpher conversations with Mama Burna and WanaWana!

Last weekend, as part of activities to mark International Women’s Day, Union Bank’s women platform, alpher, organised a virtual event – “alpher conversations: Iconic women choosing to challenge.”

A key attraction of the event was the fireside chat between Bose Ogulu (a.k.a. Mama Burna), who manages the career of her son, Grammy-award winning artist, Burna Boy and Wana Udobang, a celebrated journalist and filmmaker.

During the chat, Mama Burna provided unconventional insights into her journey to becoming a force in the male-dominated entertainment industry. She also spoke about her dynamic role as mother and manager to Burna Boy, while sharing valuable nuggets on how to challenge and redefine the status quo as women in largely patriarchal spaces.

Also packed into the exciting one-hour event was a coaching session with the Iconic Womanhood Coach, Ekene Onu. The audience was inspired as Ekene gave practical tips and tools to set women on their path to becoming icons! Speaking of women being icons, Ekene reiterated that every woman should realise she was born an icon and she was created to fill a unique solution.

Did you miss the live event? No worries! Catch the replay here!

The annual IWD celebration at Union Bank has become a major highlight at the Bank since its first event in 2016. The event also coincides with the anniversary of its Women Empowerment Hub (Wehub) – a platform to motivate, connect, and provide support to its women in the Bank.

Union Bank launched Alpher in 2019, as a platform to enable success for the Nigerian women through tailored financial services, scholarships, discounts, and lifestyle benefits. Follow alpher on Instagram for more information.