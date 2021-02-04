Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella, Master KG, Bonang Matheba, Mo Sallah and others nominated for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021



* Kenan Thompson to host the KCAs 2021, Monday 15 March at 16h30 WAT on NickToons (DSTV Channel 308)



Actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live legend, Kenan Thompson (Kenan, All That) will take kids and parents on a wild and slimy ride as host of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. With Thompson at the helm, kids and families around the world will literally be part of this year’s show like never before for an epic celebration of fan-favourite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Locally, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will broadcast on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) Monday, 15 March 2021 at 17:30 CAT. The show will also repeat on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) on Wednesday, 17 March at 15:05 CAT.

For the first time ever, Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp will leave the KCA venue and take fans on a wild ride around the world and beyond. Filled with slime and messy stunts, viewers will travel to outer space, Bikini Bottom and right into celebrities’ homes using XR technology. This year’s show will also feature live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage; second screen live voting all night long where fans stay in control; and a KCA award presented by one lucky family chosen during the show.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa commented, “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 unites children and families across the globe by providing them with a powerful platform to celebrate their favourite personalities. We are especially proud of the incredible diversity of representation across the continent and congratulate all nominees who are representing Africa at this global event. Parents and kids can expect lots of fun, slime, inspiration and laughter from this year’s innovative show.”



The six prominent African stars that have been nominated to represent the continent in the Favourite African Star category, include Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa), actress Thuso Mbedu (South Africa), two-time nominee, philanthropist and Springbok Rugby Captain Siya Kolisi (South Africa), Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane Liverpool midfielder (Senegal) and Sheebah Karungi leading dancer and songstress (Uganda).

In the Favourite African Social Media Star category social media sensation Elsa Majimbo (Kenya) is nominated alongside entrepreneur and media personality Bonang Matheba (South Africa), social media comedy group Ikorodu Bois (Nigeria), comedian and scriptwriter Emmanuella (Nigeria), social media magician Wiam Van den Berg (South Africa) and sensational youth dance group Ghetto Kids (Uganda). Internationally acclaimed Jerusalema hitmaker MasterKG (South Africa) is nominated in the Global Music Star category, representing African music alongside fellow nominees: BTS (Asia), David Guetta (Europe), Savannah Clarke (Australia), Taylor Swift (North America) and Sebastian Yatra (Latin America).

Leading the pack with the most nods are: Justin Bieber with five; Stranger Things with four; and Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984, all tied with three nominations each. Musical performances will be announced shortly.

Fans can now cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter.

Thompson is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having won a coveted Kids’ Choice Awards orange blimp for “Favourite Male TV Star” for his work in Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy hit All That in 2000. He was also nominated in that same category in 1998 alongside his longtime collaborator Kel Mitchell, who both serve as executive producers for the current iteration of All That which premiered in 2019.



Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is sponsored by Barbie®, Goldfish® Flavor Blasted® crackers, got milk?, LEGO® VIDIYO™, Olive Garden®, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 nominees are:

Favourite African Star

Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa)

Thuso Mbedu (South Africa)

Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

Mo Salah (Egypt)

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Sheebah Karungi (Uganda)

Favourite African Social Media Star

Elsa Majimbo (Kenya)

Bonang Matheba (South Africa)

Ikorodu Bois (Nigeria)

Emmanuella (Nigeria)

Wiam Van den Berg (South Africa)

Ghetto Kids (Uganda)

Favourite Global Music Star – Music

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

TELEVISION:

Favourite Kids Tv Show

Alexa & Katie

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

Favourite Family Tv Show

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Young Sheldon

Favourite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Favourite Animated Series

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Favourite Female Tv Star

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favourite Male TV Star

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FILM:

Favourite Movie

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984

Favourite Movie Actress

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

Favourite Movie Actor

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

Favourite Animated Movie

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul

Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

MUSIC:

Favourite Female Artist

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

Favourite Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favourite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Favourite Music Collaboration

“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey

“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Favourite Song

“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd

“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Toosie Slide” by Drake

“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

Favourite Global Music Star

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favourite Female Social Star

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D’Amelio

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

Favourite Male Social Star

James Charles

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Favourite Female Sports Star

Simone Biles

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams

Favourite Male Sports Star

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

Favourite Video Game

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon GO

Roblox

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Amy Johnson and Magda Liolis serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon’s Unscripted Content executives Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford also serve as executive producers. The ceremony is directed by Glenn Weiss.



Thompson stars in and executive produces the new NBC comedy Kenan, premiering Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m. He is currently in his 18th season on Saturday Night Live as the show’s longest-running cast member. He has made numerous contributions to SNL with his slew of hilarious impressions that include Rev. Al Sharpton, Charles Barkley, Steve Harvey and David Ortiz, and memorable