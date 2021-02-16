Ikeja City Mall, Tinapa Shopping Centre, and Jabi Lake Mall… Here are the top 10 biggest malls in Nigeria | From The Masterlist

Shut your eyes and imagine a mall- any mall. One thing you can be sure to see is a bustling crowd, several stores and various products on sale. Shopping malls are considered the epitome of a consumer society; the ultimate product of a capitalist community. A mall is also a significant attraction for sellers, buyers and sight-seers. Here’s a list of some of the largest malls in Nigeria:

Ikeja City Mall: Ikeja City Mall is one of the busiest malls in Lagos; a major attraction for Nigerians of varying ages. The Ikeja City Mall is a mall located at Alausa in Ikeja, Lagos State. It is home to a cinema, a night club, several restaurants, gadget stores, ShopRite and other facilities. With an impressive parking facility, the mall draws in hundreds of people. It is owned and developed by Broll Property Services, and was built in December 2011. The shopping centre comprises 100 stores with a desirable mix of retailers trading renowned quality brands daily.

Tinapa Shopping Centre: The Tinapa Shopping Centre is the largest mall in Nigeria, located near Calabar and owned by the Tinapa Business Resort Limited. The mall was built to serve as a tourist attraction and get more people to visit the Cross River State. The establishment has brought employment opportunities to hundreds of people and has provided quality retail outlets for Calabar residents.

The Jabi Lake Mall: The Jabi Lake Mall is located in the Jabi district of Abuja, Nigeria. The mall is the first of its kind in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, offering 25000 square metres of grade-A shopping space. Retail outlets like Shoprite, Game, and a Silverbird cinema are present in the establishment. There is also a lakeside boardwalk and entertainment area which offers exceptional views over the water.

Ado Bayero Mall: The Ado Bayero Mall is the first ultra-modern shopping mall in Northern Nigeria located in Kano city’s heart. Named after the city’s longest serving Monarch, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr) Ado Bayero, Ado Bayero Mall consists of many outlets that serve as a draw in for the young and old alike. The mall possesses retail stores, a cinema, restaurants, media stores and an indoor play area for young children.

The Silverbird Entertainment Centre: Owned by the Silverbird group, The Silverbird Entertainment Centre in Abuja has become a choice destination for entertainment and shopping in Abuja. It boasts of an array of retail stores and a cinema hall as well.

Polo Park Mall: Polo Park Mall is a modern shopping mall located in Enugu. The shopping mall was the first in Enugu State to be recognised as a “first world-class shopping mall”, and is among a few in the country to have the distinction. The mall was opened by the Persianas Group and the Enugu State Government on September 15, 2011.

Novare mall: The Novare mall is located in Lekki, Lagos, and it is the primary retail facility for the surrounding community. The establishment boasts of a Shoprite, Game outlet and a Genesis Cinemas. The mall has approximately 100 shops and 1,000 parking for both tenants and visitors. The centre possesses the latest shopping centre design elements and aims to provide visitors with state-of-the-art facilities in a user-friendly and pleasant environment.

The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki: The Palms Shopping Mall is located on an 11-acre plot of land in Lekki, Lagos State. The mall was built on swampland that the government and construction reclaimed. It was later commissioned by the Oba of Lagos and President Obasanjo. The mall has 69 stores and a modern cinema and a parking space for about 1000 cars.

The Palms Shopping Mall, Ibadan: This particular Palms mall is located in Ibadan, Oyo State, southwest Nigeria. Palms Ibadan presents a high-quality, family-friendly environment for major branded outlets, food, fashion and entertainment. While its anchor tenant is Shoprite, the Palms mall also houses other top brands like Inglot, Mobo’s, Puma, TM Lewin, Cold Stone Creamery, KFC, MAC, Daviva, Dajcom, Samsung Mobile, Swatch, Wrangler, Lifemate, First Bank etc.

Dunes: The Dunes is an outstanding beautiful complex in the Federal Capital City of Abuja. It possesses everything from designer and world-renowned brands, serviced apartments, supermarket, food halls, home & office furnishings, clothing, a pharmacy to fragrance, makeup, fashion outlets and much more.

Visit The Masterlist to source curated data points from our comprehensive database of over 20,000 profiles of People, Places, and Platforms.