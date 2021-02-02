IGP Adamu risks imprisonment for contempt | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

IGP Adamu risks imprisonment for contempt

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been ordered to appear before a High Court in Abuja come February 4 over his continued disobedience to court orders – The Punch reports

He is expected to show reasons why a contempt charge should not be filed against him which might land him in prison. It was also gathered that the court summon was said to have been served on Adamu at the Force Headquarters in Abuja

FG considers placing ban on flight from UAE, Netherlands

The FG is considering placing a ban on flights from the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands over the new pre-boarding COVID test requirement placed on Nigerian travellers – The Cable reports

Under the new requirement from the two countries, travellers from Nigeria are to do a rapid test at the airports in Lagos and Abuja four hours to their outbound flights.

Director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, complained about the “extra requirement” at the briefing by the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday, 1 February 2021.

COVID-19: CAN calls on FG for strict enforcement on safety protocols

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the federal government to strictly enforce compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place to reduce the spread of the virus – Premium Times reports

Samson Ayokunle, the CAN President, made the call during the sensitisation meeting on COVID-19 vaccine introduction for Christian Leaders and Scholars in Abuja on Tuesday.

Sunday Igboho insists ‘killer herdsmen’ must vacate South-west

Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, stormed Ogun State, insisting that killer-herdsmen must vacate Yorubaland – The Guardian reports

The Yoruba rights activist, alongside his supporters, arrived in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, and immediately proceeded to some troubled areas in Yewaland in Ogun West Senatorial District.

His visit was in continuation of his campaign against the marauding herdsmen in the South-West.

COVID-19 Updates

676 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-227

Rivers-73

Niger-69

Plateau-56

FCT-50

Kano-44

Oyo-43

Ogun-27

Gombe-18

Ondo-15

Enugu-10

Osun-10

Cross River-8

Edo-8

Nasarawa-7

Bauchi-4

Kaduna-3

Ekiti-2

Zamfara-2



131,918 confirmed

106,275 discharged

1,607 deaths pic.twitter.com/QmFvdhJHmA — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 1, 2021