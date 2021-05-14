ICPC: Buhari’s son-in-law wanted over $65m ‘fraud’, FG unveils policy to tackle phone theft | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

ICPC: Buhari’s son-in-law wanted over $65m ‘fraud’

Buhari’s son-in-law, Gimba Yau Kumo, has been declared wanted by The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over an alleged $65 million fraud – The Cable reports

Azuka Ogugua, the spokesperson of the anti-graft commission, in a statement published on Thursday, 13th May, said Kumo is declared wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over alleged misappropriation and dispersion of national housing funds.

“The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr. Tarry Rufus, Mr. Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000),” the ICPC said.

FG unveils policy to tackle phone theft

The Federal Government of Nigeria is working on a policy to tackle the rising cases of phone theft in the country –The Guardian reports

As part of security measures in the country, the Federal Government has put in place the Device Management System (DMS), to be managed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The strategy will serve as a repository for all registered mobile phones’ International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) and owners of such devices in the country.

Lagos raids Iganmu underbridge, evicts squatters

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit has on Thursday, 13th May, evicted illegal occupants from the Iganmu underbridge – The Punch reports

The task force also disclosed that the state government plans to put the space for better use.

CSP Shola Jejeloye, The Chairman of the task force, revealed this in a statement by the unit’s Public Affairs Officer, Femi Moliki, on Thursday.

“Occupants of the Iganmu underbridge were informed to leave the area six months ago before they were eventually served a 72 -hour removal notice on Monday. Government agencies, including the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos Waste Management Agency, LASPARK and security agencies have been mandated to take possession of the area for cleaning up and management of the area,” the statement reads.

Muslims should stop aiding, abetting bandits-Gov Mohammed

Bala Mohammed, Bauchi Governor has expressed his regrets that most of the banditry and kidnapping across the country are being perpetrated by Muslims – The Nation reports

The governor went further to warn fellow Moslems on Thursday, 13th May, to desist from harbouring bandits and kidnappers, saying they must be courageous to hand them over to security agencies.

He said: “We are grateful to Allah. Ramadan has been a period of prayers and devotion. As a nation we need to reflect deeply on our common existence because we are challenged by so many aspects of our misdemeanors, crime and criminality.”

Insecurity: Buhari pledges action against bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that he will “use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits” who are terrorising several parts of the country – Premium Times reports

In his speech in Abuja Thursday, 13th May, after observing the Islamic Eid prayer marking the end of Ramadan, the president linked the activities of the bandits to food security.

“…President Buhari emphatically said that the menace of bandits and kidnappers will be addressed to ensure that the nation’s food security is not threatened,” Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesperson, revealed in a statement.