Ibejii explores identity, resilience and freedom in visuals for ‘Gonto’

Ibejii

Over years now British-Nigerian Afro-retro/Soul artiste, Ibejii, has been plumbing the depths of his Yoruba heritage, fusing African percussions, rhythms and sensibilities with soul-jazz-funk vibes to create immersive storytelling landscapes.

A reputed storyteller, poet, thinker and romantic, he’s returned with Gonto off his upcoming project, an afro-orchestral anthem that takes the listener on a journey that captures the insensitivity of the powerful but also the daring of a new generation of believers. Ibejii’s essence is a fine balance of ‘Taiye Kehin’ , the physical and the transcendent, time-worn and timeless.  

Gonto is an attempt to capture the casual insensitivity of the tyrannical governments, and also the eventual daring of a new generation whose defeat of fear makes confrontation inevitable. The song depicts any instance where the oppressed move to resist the lingering excesses of their oppressor(s), as seen in Nigeria and other parts of the world these past months (re: #EndSARS, BLM, #June12Protest, recent Twitter Ban).

The just-released visuals cuts between a narrative sequence featuring Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Ibejii performing with a fastidious chorus of violins and cellos. Dakore’s son is interested in the performing arts – ballet – and this inclination isn’t supported by the family. The dynamic is an obvious metaphor for how those with limited power are stifled and suppressed. But the powerless don’t remain down forever.

Gonto recounts the victory of tiny masquerades in the face of a selfish big masquerade that will not let other voices rise” Ibeji puts it quite proverbially. The song is Ibejii’s celebration of the ultimate victory of ordinary people over those who oppress and silence us.

Watch the video below:

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo June 17, 2021

Niniola pledges faithful love in visuals for ‘Ryde’

Off her RnB EP 6th Heaven released back in March this year, Niniola has released the visuals for the track ...

Bernard Dayo June 11, 2021

Rema is all about sex in the visuals for new single ‘Soundgasm’

In anticipation for Rema‘s debut album, of which we have no detail about, the Mavin golden boy has dropped another ...

Bernard Dayo June 10, 2021

The visuals for Chike’s ‘Roju’ is a romantic ode to weddings across cultures

From his debut album Boo of The Booless released last year, singer-songwriter Chike has released the visuals for Roju, a ...

Bernard Dayo June 9, 2021

Fireboy DML muses on life’s issues on visuals for ‘Airplane Mode’

Fireboy DML has just released the visuals for Airplane Mode, a track off his sonically expansive debut album Apollo last ...

Bernard Dayo June 8, 2021

Minz returns with romantic desire on new single ‘War’

Minz has been gaining more confidence and zest since the release of early singles like Aunty Patricia and Neva Stop ...

Bernard Dayo June 7, 2021

Listen to Lojay and Sarz’s new collaborative EP ‘LV N ATTN’

Hot on the heels of their addictive single Tonongo, Lojay – one of the fastest-rising music acts to come onto the Afrofusion ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail