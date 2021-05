How to tell if you are ‘High’, People scared of chicken | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Hereโ€™s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

me accepting to study fishery 'cause I no wan stay another year for house pic.twitter.com/45jtg35dOj — โ„๐•†โ„š ๐ŸŒ๐Ÿ’œ (@its_roq) May 3, 2021

Lol… I can’t come and kill myself!!!

2.

it is weird when I see people scared of chicken like the thing dey literally fear you too. you're scared of what is scared of you ๐Ÿ˜‚ — โ„๐•†โ„š ๐ŸŒ๐Ÿ’œ (@its_roq) May 3, 2021

Lol…

3.

You get high then u start to feel the anaconda crawling on your skin, but you canโ€™t see it ๐Ÿ˜‚ — Moyhin_๐Ÿ˜ˆ (@Moyhin_) May 3, 2021

That’s a whole level of something.

4.

Chargers never spoil when you have money, itโ€™s always when thereโ€™s no money ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ — Guess who (@Dipolygabana) May 3, 2021

Wahala like 100 level UNILAG student

5.

All these Gen Zs.

6.

Nigerian youtubers, itโ€™s okay to speak with your normal accent, Nobody will beat you — Tolu Of Canada ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ (@tolul_ope) May 3, 2021

Periodt!!!

7.

This weather, Omo I need a girl in my life ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ — Lenny (@Vj_Lenny1) May 3, 2021

Wahala for who reduce women to cup of coffee

8.

Letting the teacher tell his life story so he can waste time in the lesson ๐Ÿ˜‚ — ๐•พ๐–Ž๐–‘๐–›๐–†โœž (@Just_Silva__) May 3, 2021

Lol…

9.

8years old me,after getting beaten up by my mom then she calls me to take my food pic.twitter.com/4R0FlBqRLn — ๐˜พ๐™ง๐™ค๐™จ๐™จ ๐™“ (@iamtunmise_) May 3, 2021

Lol…

10.

if youre giving me green light let it be very bright please pic.twitter.com/vZgkeXsom8 — Layyy โ™› (@ah_laylah) May 3, 2021

What he said…