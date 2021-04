Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Hereโ€™s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Send me money i deserve pls๐Ÿ™ — UZOAMAKA ๐Ÿ’“๐Ÿ’“ (@jennygodswill) April 12, 2021

Lol… Sepacious

2.

Speaking in tongues will not replace the apology you owe people in English. — Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) April 12, 2021

Kalabosha! Accurate!

3.

If men keep their money and women keep their body.. Who will be the first to beg ??๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ — Dr Toolz (@toolzbeib) April 12, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet???

4.

Naaaahhh this guy is stupid. How did we end up with clowns like this ? https://t.co/wFRW5bTn3U — Casper. (@ObaCasper_) April 12, 2021

Lol… Hate speech??

5.

IDC HOW SAD OR HEART BROKEN I AM, I AIN'T POSTING MYSELF CRYING.๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ — ๐ŸŒฌ (@sucray_) April 12, 2021

Wahala for who post o

6.

Teacher : How'd you read your own handwriting?



Me: pic.twitter.com/1qPV0O2Qih — Ismi_faid๐Ÿ’ซ (@Ismi_faid) April 12, 2021

7.

No woman is faithful to a broke man…. — ZATARRA๐Ÿ˜ˆ โ™š (@Zataarra) April 12, 2021

Wahala for broke men o

8.

Once you notice this (๐Ÿฆ‹) on her profile, bro she's wild asf! — Abdulsโ„ข (@Abduls_31) April 12, 2021

The lies on this street!

9.

Fellas, if your girlfriend asks you โ€œwhat we eating today โ€œ Tell her โ€œSUCCESSโ€ ๐Ÿคฃโค๏ธ — DJ TUNEZ (@DJ_TUNEZ) April 11, 2021

Lol… hard fail!

10.

story of my life pic.twitter.com/UpS2uEMaSH — Sheddy King๐ŸŒŽ's Assistant (@fakesheddyking) April 12, 2021

Lol…