How to spell Naija | The Daily Vulnerable

“When Titus recovered from the fever that hospitalized him all week, he returned to his Facebook page more grumpily than was his won’t. There was not a remark on his wall about his seven-day absence from the scene.

“He looked at his ‘friends’ list, it was 2454 strong – two people had dropped off since he last checked but he was too angry to investigate who they were. In the past, he would have checked and stalked them for a week or two. Today he could not care less. 2454. He realised he did not have 2454 friends in real life.

“Indeed, when it came down to it, he did not have 245 friends. He paused, watching his blinking cursor. Did he even have 24 friends in the whole world?”



