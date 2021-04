Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

me: breathes.



this woman: hm, sounds like you want to send me money https://t.co/qnQmGYlGhm — Zia⁷ of the Arcanum (@zia_tiffah) April 8, 2021

LOL…

2.

my vocals would bang if i were a lady. — !! gil-hàns (@kassiusman) April 8, 2021

Wahala for who wan be Beyoncé

3.

Can we normalize bathing after s£x🤦🏽‍♂️ — 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬1𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗫𝗫𝗜𝗘🧃💜 (@say_proxxie) April 8, 2021

What, everyone showers after sex! No?

4.

I hate seeing my balance below 25k — POWERPLAY👨🏾‍🚀⚡️ (@1DJPowerPlay) April 8, 2021

God when!

5.

Found this 1k in my purse and I no get shi shi before 🤣🤣

Who's a babe? I AM!!!! — Suited (@AkrasiMary1) April 8, 2021

Lol…

6.

Need to enter tech but I don’t want to do tech work. — Bruce Bateman Esq (@demigodgeous) April 8, 2021

Here for the money!!!

7.

Someone entered my dm with 'Taaaa getaway you are so beautiful'



I didnt know what to say? — Masseuse (@honeyp4u) April 8, 2021

Lol… #speechless

8.

Patriarchy convention credit alerts. Straight from Zurich. https://t.co/HhqpgGPUHt — Ugo (@Sir_Fin) April 8, 2021

LOL…

9.

So no one has accidentally sent me 10m today…wow, the cheek. — Dénola Grey (@DenolaGrey) April 8, 2021

Wait on!

10.

If you send me 1 Ejikem I swear I go send you my nudes 😭

Sapa don choke me — POL 2.0💎 (@Parblooflagos_) April 8, 2021

LOL