How to chase clout, EFCC new chairman | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Vivian abeg stop or change name, I do usually feel ashamed to tell people my name on this app. pic.twitter.com/cQJgs3eeMB — v¡vą🐩 (@realviva02) February 16, 2021

Say what now?

2.

You see this country can never progress. Someone that was once arrested for oil theft by Ibrahim Magu would now be chairman to be catching thieves. Una no get shame ooo



So This 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa go be chairman of EFCC. I swear Na to commot this country sure pass pic.twitter.com/N1XZMey35C — Toluleke (@onkle_Tee) February 16, 2021

Only in Nigeria!!!

3.

I prefer sweats over jeans any day.. I love being comfortable — Taylor Ping (@dragunping) February 15, 2021

If you know, you know…

4.

Being broke is bad, very bad. — FEYi 🤍 (@blarrkwave_) February 16, 2021

Note to world!

5.

My brother accidentally poured tomatoes on my body,now I’m dirty from my head to-ma-toes. — Retired Loverboy 💫 (@_justramon) February 16, 2021

Lol… Funny?

6.

Spaghetti and toothpaste>>>>>> — Joy Of Canada🇨🇦 (@Joiiiie_) February 16, 2021

It must be crack…

7.

Lol… No dulling

8.

Not me in year 1 taking extra toothpaste from home to spread on bread in case I'm broke.😂😂😭😭 — 🌝𝕖𝕝-𝕞𝑎𝑔𝕟𝕚𝑓𝑖𝔠𝔬🌚 #Endsars (@Magni5scent) February 16, 2021

Lies… Please, rest!

9.

"in my father's house there are many mansions there.." just dispatch one come earth baba 😔, Sapa dey deal with me pic.twitter.com/4z9Dv3f2HX — 𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕢𝕦𝕖 𝕛𝕟𝕣. (@_NosferatuI) February 16, 2021

Lol… Apt…

10.

I just read a book about the history of glue, I couldn't put it down — Dirmax (@dirmaxdeyforU) February 16, 2021

Lol… Glued!