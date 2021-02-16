How to chase clout, EFCC new chairman | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Say what now?

2.

Only in Nigeria!!!

3.

If you know, you know…

4.

Note to world!

5.

Lol… Funny?

6.

It must be crack…

7.

Lol… No dulling

8.

Lies… Please, rest!

9.

Lol… Apt…

10.

Lol… Glued!

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac February 16, 2021

Be a happy person before you step into a relationship | The Daily Vulnerable

One of the things I learnt from the conversation we had over the weekend is this: come into a relationship with your ...

Michael Isaac February 16, 2021

U.S. Court to sentence fraudster; Invictus Obi, ‘COVID-19 vaccines risky’ – NCDC | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest things you shouldn’t miss out on: U.S. Court to ...

Michael Isaac February 15, 2021

Learning to marry your sister from Churchill, The day after Valentine | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac February 12, 2021

AK-47 for every Nigerian, Tinubu vs Lateef Jakande, Fela Forever | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac February 12, 2021

#EndSARSprotest: FG talks tough but protesters vow to continue | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the top stories making rounds in Nigerian News Media EndSARSprotest: FG talks tough ...

Michael Isaac February 11, 2021

What happened at Obalende, Replying ‘Delta Igbos’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail