How to boost your immune system, Guys that can’t cook | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Finance and investment twitter, y'all not saying much these days, the dip deep enough for y'all? 😔😪😔 — Repentant Yoruba Demon (@oluwatosinraji_) March 9, 2021

With all the CBN policies, the dip is deep

2.

“If our ass was split horizontally, it would clap when we run down the stairs” — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) March 9, 2021

Lol. What is informing this thought???

3.

I told my bro I was sad so he sent me 200k, tomorrow I will just tell I want to kill myself — Sugar Of Abuja (@AyobamiSugar_) March 9, 2021

Lol… Wahala for who nor get rich bro

4.

Thank God for bread and beans 😋 — Yaq’ub 💦 (@UncleYakub) March 9, 2021

E get why o…

5.

Niggas be commenting no cap under my tweets like they should have opinions on what I wear😒 — P E K S (@_anjolar) March 9, 2021

Lol…

6.

As I dey see am sef.. Lagos to sun ☀️ no fit pass 2km — Samuel Mbah ◽ (@mbahdey4u) March 9, 2021

Because, what is all this heat???

7.

If ladies decide not to marry guys that don't know how to cook, will you ever get married?



Don't worry about me, I'd be fine. — Soliu Ibrahim (@Spororon) March 9, 2021

Lol.

8.

Having money also boosts your immune system — O.V.A.tion's™ (@Dre_Ova) March 9, 2021

This tweet should be framed!

9.

I got 0 talking stages left in me… idc about your favorite color. — Bonnie 🌸 (@Babybonnieee) March 9, 2021

Lol…

10.

mosquitos really wake up everyday and choose violence — Adrianna (@itsnella_) March 9, 2021

Like… DYG???