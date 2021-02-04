How TECNO’s Blue Christmas changed people’s life forever

TECNO

Because of TECNO, 20 lucky Nigerians had a great start to their year.

We all know how unprecedented 2020 was. In more ways than one, the year came at us in ways we never even thought possible. One of the major hits we took from the year was against our financial security. For many of us, money became tighter than they usually were. So, it wasn’t a surprise at all that most people wanted just money for Christmas.

As is the case with TECNO, the brand was in tune with the needs of their fans. To celebrate this last Christmas, TECNO showed gratitude to its customers and fans by kick starting a campaign that was targeted at rewarding 20 Nigerians with 20 Million Naira.

For the whole of December, customers who bought any of the SPARK, CAMON or POUVOIR phones stood a chance to win 1 Million each. The people who bought any of these phones got raffle tickets, and on designated days, lucky winners were announced at live raffle draw shows.

The campaign has finally come to an end, but the lives of 20 Nigerians have been changed forever. These people walked into an authorised TECNO store, bought a TECNO smartphone and went back home, millionaires.

For years now, TECNO has positioned itself as a brand tailored specifically for Nigerians. With this grand act of good, TECNO has yet again staked claim on that fact.

Keep up with the details of the campaign and the activities of the brand on TECNO’s Twitter and Instagram pages.

