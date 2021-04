Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Please the sun in Ibadan is actually different-

Talosope kin stroll, Mogbe.😭 — Tife.❤️🌈 (@aspecofwood) April 7, 2021

It’s the last part for us!

2.

You mean how is capitalism disconnected from the realities of ordinary people? https://t.co/kfm1BH3vLa — HO (@InvictaPars) April 7, 2021

Lemawwww!

3.

I could never understand what a 19/20 year old is looking for in my DM. Do I look like I give party invites??? — MYKE (@Misfit_Myke) April 7, 2021

The shade of it all!!!

4.

Man you’ll go to one part of Nigeria, then you’ll go to another part of Nigeria and you’ll be wondering how these two Nigerias are in the same Nigeria. — Bruce Bateman Esq (@demigodgeous) April 7, 2021

Lol…

5.

Sex work didn’t work out for you doesn’t mean it’s bad, dear. I made #14,000 last weekend from sexting with a man. Expecting >/= $60 this week.



Relax. — Amaka (@a_ma_ka) April 7, 2021

So this is where they are seeing this money

6.

being so clueless is so fun sometimes like what do u mean — ✰ (@ife_luv1) April 7, 2021

Lol.. Like what???

7.

Sia

The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran https://t.co/Sd1GUvxA67 — tReAsuRE=RARE (@craycray__mofo) April 7, 2021

What is this lie?

8.

E get why!!

9.

The pain felt when someone you like, someone you've also shown you like begins to like your friend. And shows this friend this likeness while you're there looking on and expected to be happy about the present development. — Dunce Cap is Off (@YellzDan) April 7, 2021

Hard laugh…

10.

Even these poles have a better love life than some of us 😪 pic.twitter.com/tw49jH0Om5 — Gentle Boy🎴 (@chocolekan) April 7, 2021

Lol