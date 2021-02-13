Here’s what we know about the violent ethnic clash in Oyo

The state of Oyo has been seized by violent clashes between Hausa and Yoruba residents in Shasha area of Ibadan, the state capital. This has disrupted business for traders in the popular Shasha market, where peppers and tomatoes are sold. After the death of a person that happened on Friday, the violence has spilled into today, leading to the buildings and properties set ablaze.

I am worried about the ethnic conflict that happened in Ìbàdàn, Oyo State today. The conflict between the Yorubas and Hausas has been going on for years in the State. Good to know Seyi Makinde has ordered curfew in the affected areas and peace has been restored to these areas. — Premier (@SodiqTade) February 13, 2021

Oyo has constantly witnessed violent attacks from supposed killer herdsmen who arbitrarily invade lands for their cattle to graze, which has further drawn attention to the group’s menacing footprint. In a statement from the governor in response to the tragic events, Seyi Makinde, the Shasha market has been closed indefinitely to curtail the clash.

Makinde has also imposed a curfew on the affected community, which will run from 6pm to 7am.