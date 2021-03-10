Here are 7 facts you need to know about Nigerian Idol season 6

Popular reality TV singing competition, Nigerian Idol, is back and will hit DStv and GOtv screens in March 2021. The 2021 edition is the sixth in the show’s history and will, as usual, feature loads of talents.

While we countdown to the show’s premiere on Sunday, March 14 these are the top facts you need to know:

Nigerian Idol will premiere Sunday, 14th March with a special two-week bonus content featuring a compilation of participants’ auditions on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. Episode 1 will air on Sunday, 28th March at 7pm on AM Showcase (DStv channel 151), AM Urban (DStv channel 153) and AM Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

The judges have been announced and they are some of the best in their craft and the music industry. Superstar DJ Sose, singer-songwriter, Seyi Shay and creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika, are judges on this return season and they will be joined by IK Osakioduwa, who is the host of the show.

Over 3600 people auditioned for the sixth season of Nigerian Idol. The auditions were held online, and the judges were tasked with sorting out among various talents across Nigeria to pick out their top 40.

The winner of the Nigerian Idol season 6 will walk away with a recording contract with a leading record label and 50 million Naira worth of cash prizes.

The Nigerian Idol winner will be decided by viewers. While the judges will be tasked with coaching and whittling down the number of contestants, the ultimate power resides with viewers.

Nigerian Idol will also be available in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries via online streaming service, Showmax. This is in addition to the show being available across Africa on the streaming service.

Most importantly, the organizers will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the production.

