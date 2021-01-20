Harmattan in January, BBNaija fan emojis, Investing in your brothers | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

As this harmattan is back.



Passenger: This breeze is too much oo, how una dey see road sef?



Bike man: Na you get time dey open eyes.

😂 pic.twitter.com/Ko6CSEwE3J — Sir Fk👳 (@sirr_fk) January 20, 2021

Wahala be like okada

2.

The difference between harmattan and Winter is Visa😂

Good Morning — Sugar Of Abuja (@AyobamiSugar_) January 20, 2021

Word!!!

3.

I don't understand this weather again o, rain in January, harmattan in January, hot sun in January. Abeg who did we offend pic.twitter.com/JYvOugYfqO — ᦔꪮ𝕣ⅈડડડડડડડ🧚 (@Dor_dorrr) January 20, 2021

Climate what??

4.

My sister bought me socks today then she posted on her WhatsApp status "Invest in your brothers👌🏼"



Why are Nigerian women like this 😭😂 — D1 DYNASTY 👑 (@d1dynasty_) January 20, 2021

Lol… Appreciate the little things.

5.

Guys, it’s very important you don’t put your gas inside your kitchen. Please pass it on. — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) January 20, 2021

Are we still talking about gas gas?

6.

Some ladies will build 2 storey building without their husband knowing at the same time complaining for money. — ℂ𝕙𝕖𝕢𝕦𝕖 𝕁𝕟𝕣. (@N0sferatuI) January 20, 2021

Wahala be like landlord…

7.

*you're the first girl I'm bringing here*



The bartender: pic.twitter.com/iK3Qb1acab — Parle G (@Samuelchima_) January 20, 2021

‘You are the first I’m meeting from Tinder’

8.

A bullet says he quit his job, he was actually fired — 𝚂𝙾𝙽𝙾𝙵𝙼𝙰𝙽✞ (@Lyonkinge) January 20, 2021

Lol… You try…

9.

Peanuts 20naira, Air 80 naira. pic.twitter.com/dh2fu0VzH9 — TariQ Microsoft 🇬🇧 (@IBstandard01) January 20, 2021

Off mic please…

10.

With the way BBN stans are sharing emojis to their favorites, by 2030 I’m sure we won’t have any emojis left again😒 — ZEUS (@itzbasito) January 20, 2021

Where is the lie?