Happiness unlocked as Maltina announces registration for Maltina School Games 2021

Following the success of the maiden edition of Maltina School Games, and a clear objective to remain a brand whose core value is to share happiness, Nigeria’s number one malt brand, Maltina, has kicked off registration for the second edition of the Maltina School Games.

The annual national track-and-field sports competition organised by Maltina for Secondary Schools in Nigeria commenced registration on April 19, 2021 and will close registration on May 14, 2021.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Portfolio Manager – Non-Alcoholic Drinks, NB Plc., Kehinde Kadiri noted that the Maltina School Games is one of the ways the Brand demonstrates its commitment to support youth development in the nation.

According to her, this year’s event is poised to be an exciting one for all participants, and schools are encouraged to register for the competition before the deadline.

“Beyond being crucial for children’s health, sport is also a very useful tool for effective character education and this is why the Maltina School Games is uniquely designed to promote the all-round development of young people. From improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through physical activity”, said Kadiri.

“We are calling on schools to register to participate in the 2021 games as we have an interesting lineup of events as well as new mouth-watering prizes for the winners,” she concluded.

The state preliminaries which will feature 1400 schools, will be held across four states including; Lagos, Rivers, Bauchi and Abuja. A total of 352 student athletes will qualify in each state for the state finals.

Some of the sporting activities include; 100m and 200m race, 4x100m, Javelin, and shotput. Prizes to be won include cash prize, laptops, mobile phones, medals, and more.

Interested schools are required to send a letter of intent to the Lagos State Ministry of Education following the call for applications, after which they will be given two sets of registration forms for the school and the athletes. Both forms are to be filled and submitted back to the Lagos State Ministry of Education within the stipulated timeline and forms are transferred from the Ministry to the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) for processing. Athletes’ parents are required to provide consent while filling the form for athletes participation.

Notable faces in attendance at the previous edition of Maltina School Games include Dr. Ademola Are, the Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports; His Royal Majesty (HRM), Oba Dario Jacob Olutayo, the Olasole of Lasole; Olabisi Joseph, President of the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) amongst others.

The Maltina School Games is a competition organized by Maltina to engage young people in different track and field activities.

For more information about the Maltina School Games, follow @Maltina on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit the website, www.maltina-nigeria.com for updates

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor May 4, 2021

TECNO furthers its globalization strategy by announcing internationally renowned actor Chris Evans as its brand ambassador

The signing of Chris Evans has intensified TECNO’s globalization strategy by breaking up the soil in more global emerging markets and to ...

Sponsor May 1, 2021

Chris Evans fans in an ecstatic mood as he joins the TECNO Mobile family as Global Brand Ambassador

TECNO keeps winning! Just few weeks after TECNO beat Samsung to win the African smartphone crown, the brand has announced ...

Sponsor April 30, 2021

Infinix launches all-new Hot 10T – The ultimate smartphone entertainment experience

Infinix today unveiled the all-new Hot 10T Series the highly anticipated gaming and entertainment smartphone addition to the Hot 10 ...

Sponsor April 28, 2021

Nigerian Influencers experience unlimited access to social media with the revamped MTN Pulse plan

Nigerian content creators and social media influencers have taken to social media to share their experiences with MTN’s revamped Pulse ...

Michael Isaac April 28, 2021

Africa’s first For Kids TV, Nickmusic to debut on Nicktoons this May

ViacomCBS Networks Africa kids’ channel, Nickelodeon is set to premiere a local first for African kids’ television. NickMusic will be ...

Sponsor April 26, 2021

Budweiser Smooth Kick-off Campaign records Mercedes Benz grand prize winners

Premium Lager and official sponsor of the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, Budweiser, has fulfilled its promise ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail