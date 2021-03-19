Gyakie taps Omah Lay for remix of lovestruck single ‘Forever’

Gyakie

Ghanaian’s latest music sensation Gyakie has just released a bubbly remix to her 2020 chart-topping single Forever in collaboration with Nigeria’s Omah Lay.

Gyakie debuted on the music scene in 2019. Before now, she had only been known as the daughter to Ghanaian high life music legend, Nana Acheampong who was one-half of the famous Lumba Brothers. Having witnessed the building of a successful legacy during her formative years, she’s now put all that training into practice to become a certified superstar today.

In what might seem like a short while, Gyakie has released high-impact music including Love Is Pretty (2019), Never Like This (2019) and Sor Mi Wu feat Bisa Kdei (2020) to mention a few, all of which embody the characteristic of a deep soul. Not only does Gyakie sing so sweetly, there’s an evidence of heart and raw emotion to captivate listeners. She is combining her skill and versatility in communicating the African sound and using that to shape cultural norms – as in her breakthrough project, the SEED EP whose underlying message is happiness.

The reception for SEED EP was incredible as it was massive too. It catapulted Gyakie to continental consciousness amassing 11 million cumulative streams across DSPs till date. Also, the focus track Forever recorded a streak of wins; it peaked at #1 in Nigeria and Ghana on the music charts, and continued its takeover assignment across Africa on platforms like Apple Music & iTunes, Billboard, Shazam, Triller and YouTube.

With this remix featuring Omah Lay, Gyakie will continue her valiant strides while using this motherland association to further solidify her status as the next takeover star from Africa whose eyes are set beyond the Atlantic embankment.

