Gunmen kill 7 in Benue IDP Camp: Nigeria slides into State of mindlessness | The #YNaijaCover

For anyone living in Nigeria today, chances are very high that they are avoiding the headlines and news bulletin altogether.

From kidnapping to attacks on police formations, officers of the Nigerian Army, court facilities and other critical infrastructure, it’s apparently a movement from a lower level of chaos to a higher level of anarchy.

Nigeria may be heading towards an unimaginable (at least in the fourth republic) state of lawlessness. Most worrisome however, is the federal government’s response to the wanton destruction of lives and properties across the six geo-political zones without hinderance.

Let’s take a look at Monday’s headlines:

Bandits kill two more Greenfield University students in Kaduna

Five dead as gunmen set ablaze Imo Police Area Command

Gunmen attack Benue University, kidnap students

Boko Haram invades Gwoza LGA of Borno

Gunmen kill 9 persons, several cows as fear grips Ojukwu University in Anambra

Police, local hunters comb forest in Osun as gunmen kidnap three travellers

Over 2,000 residents displaced by Geidam attack

Rain of gunshots as Hausa, yoruba youths clash in Lagos

Boko Haram hoists flag in Niger community

Bandits kill 9 Police officers, two vigilante members in Kebbi

Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attack Soka residence in Oyo

Suspected IPOB members kill four soldiers in Rivers

Outrage greets abduction of Christian worshippers in Kaduna

Bandits invade Kaduna Estate, abduct housewives

Gunmen abduct husband, wife, others in Oyo

As evidence perhaps, to the fact that the tragic stories would go on unchecked, Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday killed seven Internally Displaced Persons (IDP)at the Abagena community housing camp in Makurdi Local Area of Benue.

According to reports, the attackers, came into the camp at about 2 am and began to shoot sporadically at anyone in sight; leaving seven persons dead and several others wounded at the end of their attack.

Governor Samuel Ortom has described the attack on the camp as inhuman, barbaric and unacceptable, but one other thing that fits those adjectives is the Buhari approach to governance.

Inspite of the crime wave, no concrete steps have been taken including the most basic step of addressing the country to inspire confidence into an already distressed citizenry. The Benue Governor went on to lament the killing of over 70 persons in the last two weeks; in Makurdi Local Government alone while various communities across Benue were suffering from same militia herdsmen.

The story is same across the federation and only one thing continues to inspire these actions. A total absence of leadership.

While we continue to mourn the innumerable lives lost, it’s a call on all Nigerians to mourn this state of flux. And as we do this, it is the expectation of every patriotic citizen that this President is impeached. Nothing typifies abuse of office and gross misconduct more than this state of the nation.



From history, we have learnt that events of lesser magnitude have provoked a military intervention under the guise of restoring sanity, hence we must rise up to protect this hard won democracy.



We cannot afford this state of mindlessness. It’s just too expensive!