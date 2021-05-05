Gumi: Pay N100m Greenfield students’ ransom before it’s too late, Baba Ijesha risks life imprisonment | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Gumi: Pay N100m Greenfield students’ ransom before it’s too late

A popular and controversial Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has on Tuesday, 4th May, urged the federal government to take seriously, the threat by the kidnappers of students of Greenfield University – The Punch reports

The cleric stated this in an interview with the publication as he stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria should pay the N100m ransom being demanded by the kidnappers of the students.

Baba Ijesa risks life imprisonment

Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha risks being sentenced to life imprisonment if convicted as the Lagos government moves to charge him for sexual assault by penetration and defilement of a child, among others – The Cable reports

Moyosore Onigbanjo, the state commissioner for justice, in a statement on Tuesday, 4th May, disclose that the state’s directorate of public prosecutions has recommended five charges against Baba Ijesha “after due consideration of the facts in the case file.”

“It would be recalled that the Nigeria Police Force arrested Mr. Olanrewaju James (also referred to as Baba Ijesha) on account of various sexual abuse allegations. On the 30th of April, 2021, the Police forwarded the case file of COP v Olanrewaju James to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advise,” the statement read.

FG: Kidnapping, banditry not federal offences

The Federal Government had Tuesday, 4th May, berated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for claiming that kidnapping and banditry are not federal offences – Premium Times reports

Lai Mohammed, The Minister of Information and Culture, at a media briefing in Abuja, disclosed that it was shocking that PDP led the nation for 16 years, yet ignorant of the legal structure.

“The PDP alleged that kidnappers and bandits are not being brought to justice. This is apparently aimed at the Federal Government. The PDP should, therefore, call out the states, including those being controlled by it, to ensure a rigorous prosecution of arrested kidnappers and bandits. Meanwhile, PDP conveniently forgot that as far as terrorism, a federal offence is concerned, this Federal Government has successfully prosecuted thousands of Boko Haram members in Kainji, as part of a continuing exercise. We are now seeking the cooperation of the judiciary to continue with the trial of arrested terrorists,’’ he said.

Presidency: we’ve uncovered plot to overthrow Buhari

The Presidency on Tuesday, 4th May, disclosed that it had uncovered a plot to topple President Muhammadu Buhari’s government by ‘disgruntled religious and political leaders.” – The Nation reports

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) also yesterday warned “misguided politicians who nurse the inordinate ambition to rule this country outside the battle box to banish such thought.”

CBN: Naira abusers risk six months jail

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cautioned Nigerians against abuse of the country’s currency, describing naira as pride of the nation – The Guardian reports

The Principal Manager, Currency Operations Department, Mrs. Dorothy Onyene, cautioned traders, farmers and other Nigerians to stop rough-handling the naira notes in circulation.

She added: “It is a punishable offence to abuse the naira. Defaulters are liable to six months imprisonment and/or N50,000 fine.