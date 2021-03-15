Grammy 2021: Burna Boy, Wizkid win at music awards, Biafra: ‘We’re unstoppable’ Asari Dokubo declares | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Grammy 2021: Burna Boy, Wizkid win at music awards

Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid have both won big at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

Muhammad Sanusi II, appointed leader of the Tijāniyyah sect in Nigeria

Muhammad Sanusi II, dethroned Emir of Kano, has been appointed as the leader of the Tijāniyyah sect in Nigeria – The Guardian reports

The Tijāniyyah originated from the Maghreb region, a western part of North Africa and the Arab World – but are now very present and widespread in West Africa.

Biafra: ‘We’re unstoppable’ Asari Dokubo declares

Leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, Asari Dokubo, has declared the formation of Biafra Customary Government (BCG) – The Cable reports

According to a statement by Uche Mefor, BCG’s head of information and communications, Dokubo also named those who would serve as leaders in the government alongside himself.

“We as people have resolved that as Biafra, it’s time for us to take our destiny in our hands and bring freedom to ourselves and our children and the generation of Biafrans yet unborn,” he said.

Bandits attack another school in Kaduna

Bandits in Kaduna have reportedly kidnapped students at Government Science Secondary School, Ikara – Premium Times reports

Samuel Aruwan, The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, disclosed this development at a press briefing in Kaduna on Sunday.

“Between the late hours of Saturday night and the early hours of today, suspected bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara local government area, in an attempt to kidnap students,” he said.

ASUU threatens FG with strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday, 14th March, warned the Federal Government that it may resume the suspended strike over the victimisation of members and non-payment of agreed salaries – The Nation reports

The union accused the Federal Government of victimising its members and tactically avoiding payment of their salaries for up to 10 months.

“These harsh conditions would have terrible consequences on public tertiary education in Nigeria and when push eventually comes to shove, as it definitely will in no distant future, the Nigerian public should accordingly blame the Federal Government for its insincerity. Blame the federal government of Nigeria if the universities are shut down again.” A statement by the chairman, University of Ibadan branch of ASUU, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, reads.