Governor Uzodinma imposes curfew on 10 LGAs in Imo over IPOB, Army clash | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Uzodinma imposes curfew on 10 LGAs in Imo over IPOB, Army clash

Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma has imposed a 12-hour curfew in 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) following a clash between soldiers and members of the security network set up by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) – The Cable reports

There were earlier reports of four residents allegedly shot dead in Orlu, Imo, as a result of a clash between officers of the Nigerian army and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), established by IPOB.

COVID-19: FG plans to shutdown NYSC Camps

The Federal Government has moved to lock the gates of NYSC camps due to the surge in coronavirus – The Punch reports

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, stated that a State’s NYSC camp will be shut down if it is unsuitable for the Covid-19 guidelines which have been placed for the safety of everyone in the camp and beyond.

The Minister, however, stated that in all his travels across the country to several camps, he has noticed that the guidelines are all being followed.

COVID-19: Expected vaccines will no longer arrive by January

The Nigerian government Monday, January 25, 2021, said that the 100,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech approved COVID-19 vaccines expected in the country by the end of January will no longer arrive until February – Premium Times reports

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said efforts to access and deploy the COVID-19 vaccines are progressing.

“The effort to access and deploy vaccines is progressing and as already announced by COVAX, the initial 100,000 doses Nigeria is expecting will now arrive in the early weeks of February,” Mustapha said.

FG extends eased COVID-19 lockdown by one month

The Nigerian government has extended the phase three ease of COVID-19 lockdown – Daily Post reports

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, disclosed that the easing of COVID-19 lockdown has been extended by one month. He disclosed this Monday, January 25, 2021, in Abuja.

