Governor El-Rufai condemns unlawful eviction of citizens | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Governor El-Rufai condemns unlawful eviction of citizens

Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has condemned what he has described as “unlawful eviction” of citizens, stating that every Nigerian reserves the right to choose where to reside – The Cable reports

Governor El-Rufai’s comment is coming in the wake of the ongoing crisis between herders and some southern states that have called for their eviction from their state.

Sunday Igboho begs Ooni of Ife for forgiveness

Youth leader and Yoruba rights movement leader, Sunday Igboho, has apologised to Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, hours after he described the monarch as a “Fulani slave”

According to Igboho, the Ooni and other Monarch had failed to tell President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting in Abuja, the truth about the plight of Yoruba people in the hands of herders.

Watch the video here

Nigeria GDP projected to increase as FG plans to rebase economy

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to rise as the federal government plans to rebase the economy to 2018/19 – Premium Times reports

The spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, Sunday Ichedi, on Wednesday, 3 February 2021 made the plan to rebase the economy in a statement announcing the bureau’s commencement of the National Business Sample Survey.

Gbajabiamila calls for dialogue to end herders-natives crises

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of House of Representatives has called for “a meeting of minds” towards proffering solution to the face-off between herdsmen and their host communities in southern part of the country before the situation degenerates – The Guardian reports

Gbajabiamila said: “Everybody has to come to the table and discuss and come to amicable resolution. I’m sure we will.”

COVID-19 Update

1,138 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-377

FCT-172

Plateau-86

Kano-84

Edo-60

Osun-47

Nasarawa-41

Imo-40

Rivers-36

Niger-32

Oyo-32

Borno-29

Kaduna-27

Delta-18

Kwara-17

Cross River-9

Ekiti-8

Bauchi-7

Ogun-7

Sokoto-6

Bayelsa-3



134,690 confirmed

108,657 discharged

1,618 deaths pic.twitter.com/cfiAxKcQkF — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 3, 2021