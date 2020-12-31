Good bye 2020! H..e..ello 2021? | The #YNaijaCover

What a year it has been.

The fact that you’ve made it to today, truly and genuinely, you deserve accolades. It’s not been an easy year in the least bit. From watching the world shutdown to watching people dear to us leave this world, the year has been a brutal one. Little wonder, Nigerians took out the time to reminisce, count their blessings as the year draws to a close.

Many look to the new year hoping for succor, a better year and greater tidings. 2020 was a unique year and one we won’t be forgetting anytime soon. However it is with hesitation we move forward, because of the trauma 2020 inflicted. Still we must be brave and keep it moving. We’ve not come this far to stand still.

Here we go 2021!