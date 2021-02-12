Going for the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protests? Here’s what you should bring along

As Nigerians peacefully protest the reopening of the Lekki Toll Gate tomorrow with #OccupyLekkiTollGate, it is important we take lessons from the previous wave of protests that led us here. The #ENDSARS movement is one of them, too recent to be forgotten, and has become the face of youth organising in Nigeria. Returning to a site where many were massacred and injured can be a lot to take in, but these items should be in your possession, whether you are going to be at the forefront, or rendering important emergency services.

Face mask

Because we are still in a pandemic, duh. Go for black face masks because they are particularly sexy. Why? All right, you can take your ankara mask.

Pocket sanitizer

To keep the coronavirus away.

Face cap

Helps with blocking away the sun. But if you can withstand the sun’s glare, go without it.

Sunscreen

If you still have to be told to use a sunscreen, then take this as a reason to do so.

Water

It doesn’t matter if it’s put in a bottle, flask, jug, or calabash, just take some water with you.

Chocolate bar/snacks

This doesn’t hold much priority as water but it will be good having some energy chocolate bar in your pocket to replenish energy.

Identification

God forbid something bad happens to you, this will give

Inhaler

If you are asthmatic, you should already know you should leave home without it.

Glasses

If you are visually challenged, contact lens should have been the better choice but goin out with them, and with the possibility of being teargassed, glasses are a better option.

Power bank

Because the revolution will be documented online