Going for the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protests? Here’s what you should bring along

As Nigerians peacefully protest the reopening of the Lekki Toll Gate tomorrow with #OccupyLekkiTollGate, it is important we take lessons from the previous wave of protests that led us here. The #ENDSARS movement is one of them, too recent to be forgotten, and has become the face of youth organising in Nigeria. Returning to a site where many were massacred and injured can be a lot to take in, but these items should be in your possession, whether you are going to be at the forefront, or rendering important emergency services.
Face mask
Because we are still in a pandemic, duh. Go for black face masks because they are particularly sexy. Why? All right, you can take your ankara mask.
Pocket sanitizer
To keep the coronavirus away.
Face cap
Helps with blocking away the sun. But if you can withstand the sun’s glare, go without it.
Sunscreen
If you still have to be told to use a sunscreen, then take this as a reason to do so.
Water
It doesn’t matter if it’s put in a bottle, flask, jug, or calabash, just take some water with you.
Chocolate bar/snacks
This doesn’t hold much priority as water but it will be good having some energy chocolate bar in your pocket to replenish energy.
Identification
God forbid something bad happens to you, this will give
Inhaler
If you are asthmatic, you should already know you should leave home without it.
Glasses
If you are visually challenged, contact lens should have been the better choice but goin out with them, and with the possibility of being teargassed, glasses are a better option.
Power bank
Because the revolution will be documented online
When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies, anime and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.
Leave a reply