Going for the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protests? Here’s what you should bring along

As Nigerians peacefully protest the reopening of the Lekki Toll Gate tomorrow with #OccupyLekkiTollGate, it is important we take lessons from the previous wave of protests that led us here. The #ENDSARS movement is one of them, too recent to be forgotten, and has become the face of youth organising in Nigeria. Returning to a site where many were massacred and injured can be a lot to take in, but these items should be in your possession, whether you are going to be at the forefront, or rendering important emergency services.

Face mask

Because we are still in a pandemic, duh. Go for black face masks because they are particularly sexy. Why? All right, you can take your ankara mask.

Pocket sanitizer

To keep the coronavirus away.

Face cap

Helps with blocking away the sun. But if you can withstand the sun’s glare, go without it.

Sunscreen

If you still have to be told to use a sunscreen, then take this as a reason to do so.

Water

It doesn’t matter if it’s put in a bottle, flask, jug, or calabash, just take some water with you.

Chocolate bar/snacks

This doesn’t hold much priority as water but it will be good having some energy chocolate bar in your pocket to replenish energy.

Identification

God forbid something bad happens to you, this will give

Inhaler

If you are asthmatic, you should already know you should leave home without it.

Glasses

If you are visually challenged, contact lens should have been the better choice but goin out with them, and with the possibility of being teargassed, glasses are a better option.

Power bank

Because the revolution will be documented online

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Omoleye Omoruyi February 10, 2021

#EndSARS and Igbos: Nigerians still don’t see divisive tactics when it is glaring

About three months since the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful protesters. More than three months since government thought of ...

Bernard Dayo February 8, 2021

#OccupyLekkiTollGate is proof that the government can’t be trusted to deliver justice

In response to the decision to reopen the Lekki Toll Gate by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by ...

Bernard Dayo February 5, 2021

Nigerians are resisting the CBN’s crypto ban with #WeWantOurCryptoBack hashtag

Nigerians on social media are expressing their displeasure in what they perceive is an attack on their financial autonomy by ...

Bernard Dayo February 4, 2021

How women from IDP camps are getting back their livelihoods

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) are persons who have been displaced by natural disaster or conflicts from their homes, and with ...

Bernard Dayo February 3, 2021

The Nigerian police has launched a crime-reporting app, but tech illiteracy is the problem

The Nigerian police has just launched a crime-reporting mobile application called NPF Rescue Me, which will also provide intervention for ...

Ado Aminu February 1, 2021

The #SilhoutteChallenge gives us an opportunity to interrogate our gender bias

So much has been written about the inherent bias with which we judge the actions of people based solely on ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail