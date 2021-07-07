Go-to shopping malls in Abuja for your brand’s next activation

Nigeria, known as the giant of Africa, boasts of a huge population and rapid-growing economy. The prospect of millions of customers has enticed investors, especially in the retail and wholesale sectors, and the country’s first mall opened in 2004. As time went by, more malls sprung up, each one larger and more opulent than the last. We’ve curated a list of the top go-to shopping malls in the country’s capital, Abuja. 

  1. The Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja: The Jabi Lake Mall is situated in Abuja, Nigeria’s Jabi district. The mall, which offers 25000 square meters of grade-A shopping space, is the first of its kind in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. Shoprite, Game, and a Silverbird cinema are among the establishment’s retail outlets. A lakeside boardwalk and entertainment area with stunning views of the water is also available.
  1. Dunes, Abuja: The Dunes is a stunningly beautiful complex in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital. Designer and world-renowned brands serviced homes, restaurants, food halls, home and office furnishings, clothes, a pharmacy, fragrance, beauty, fashion stores, and much more can all be found there. 
  1. The Silverbird Entertainment Centre, Abuja: Owned by the Silverbird group, The Silverbird Entertainment Centre in Abuja has become a choice destination for entertainment and shopping in Abuja. It boasts of an array of retail stores and a cinema hall as well. 
  1. Ceddi Plaza, Abuja: Ceddi Plaza Abuja is a one-stop shop in the teeming capital of Nigeria. With 55 speciality stores, including banks, dental clinics, optical services, dry cleaning and laundry services, entertainment area, and events hall, one has access to various services in a single place.
  1. Novare Gateway Mall, Abuja: Novare Gateway Mall is a two-phase shopping mall development located close to Lugbe, along Airport Road in Abuja. The centre possesses the latest shopping centre design elements and aims to provide visitors with state-of-the-art facilities in a user-friendly and pleasant environment.

