Giving up porn, Avoiding Twitter babes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I used to think I would be married by 25 😭😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😭😭😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😭😭😭😭 — jada. (@Jayyduh_) March 17, 2021

Lol… And I, rich by 25!

2.

Now that uncle Kanye west and aunty Kim Kardashian are no longer together I get chance? — BENUEGIANT🦍😈 (@one_dosh) March 18, 2021

Lol… Goodluck sir!

3.

Stay away from guys that rub their hands while talking to you. They can shift your intestine😪 — Kaila Walter 👑 (@Kaila_Walterr) March 18, 2021

What is this tweet?

4.

Don't do twitter girls for your mental health. — Parle G (@samuelchima_) March 18, 2021

And this tweet?

5.

Some of you will wake and just start pressing phone, you won’t even check if you can walk pic.twitter.com/vqrV3csG6u — 🦋🐝Whyte_Witch🀄️🃏 (@Emperor_Damy) March 18, 2021

Lol… It’s not that deep, sir!

6.

If Tina Turner wants to win, let her win.

I am tired. — Itam (@ekpekingsley) March 18, 2021

Oyinbo magic happening before our eyes…

7.

That painful moment you’ve barely enjoyed the piece of meat inside your mouth, then you mistakenly swallow it. — AUNTY ADA (@Auntyadaa) March 18, 2021

Painful exit!

8.

English : I’m broke

Pigin : Me no get shishi

NIV : I don’t have money

KJV : Henceforth,let it be known unto thee,that de pocket of my garment consist of nothing but emptiness

NKJV: From this day onward,let it be declared unto all men,that the treasury box is empty & void😂🤣😅 — Kingsley Obaji ESQ (@Obaji_007) March 18, 2021

Wahala for who speak english o

9.

If you get pass 3k for account Abeg no dey call me boss, na me suppose call you boss o — YorubaBoy® 🌶🌶 (@YorubaBoy__) March 18, 2021

Periodt…

10.

Lmao…