Giving up porn, Avoiding Twitter babes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
Lol… And I, rich by 25!
2.
Lol… Goodluck sir!
3.
What is this tweet?
4.
And this tweet?
5.
Lol… It’s not that deep, sir!
6.
Oyinbo magic happening before our eyes…
7.
Painful exit!
8.
Wahala for who speak english o
9.
Periodt…
10.
Lmao…
Leave a reply