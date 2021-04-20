Girls who ask for data subscription, Being celibate for long| Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Woman marries her dog after being cheated by men, says 'husband' shares similarities with dad (Details inside)https://t.co/WS8fhGsLBo — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) April 20, 2021

Just when you think you’ve seen it all!

2.

“𝙳𝙰𝚃𝙴 𝙰 𝙼𝙰𝙽 𝙸𝙵 𝙰𝙻𝙻 𝙶𝙸𝚁𝙻𝚂 𝙰𝚁𝙴 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚂𝙰𝙼𝙴

-0:35 ━❍───────── -5: 32, ↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺

𝚅𝙾𝙻𝚄𝙼𝙴 ▂▃▄▅▆ 1000%” — Tife.❤️🌈 (@aspecofwood) April 20, 2021

Lol…

3.

I introduced this girl to a guy and the guy asked for a video call as they got talking and she said “I can’t video call with anyone that doesn’t buy me data” omo😭 I have never been so embarrassed in my life when he told me. — THICKERBODY👑 (@oreoluwa_sugar) April 20, 2021

Dead!!! I feel your pain!

4.

Being celibate for a long while makes one lose interest in sex, you’ll have sex and not enjoy it like you used to. — Tåštÿ 🍬🇺🇸 (@Prettydoreen_) April 20, 2021

Lol…

5.

Short girls will pick up an oversized shirt and be feeling like a bad bitch



Nah sis you look like a gnome in your matrimonial gown — Petu 🗽 (@iamPetu_) April 20, 2021

What is this tweet?

6.

“E don spoil” didn’t even use up to one week before it spoilt. — Tife 🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) April 20, 2021

Lol…

7.

COMMANDER: hold your fire!



ME: *nervous sweating* uncle my hand will burn o — Yitzhaćk. (@riffsnbeards) April 20, 2021

Wahala like stand still

8.

My kid bro was arrested for possession of weed, I told him to cut the grass, not put it in his pocket🤦‍♂️ — David of Fct 🌝 (@Dhavidote) April 20, 2021

Lol…

9.

Funny how my phone suddenly feels useless once I'm out of data — Chike🦅✨ (@cheekay_) April 20, 2021

Lol…

10.

I guess Stephen was a weed addict, explains why he was stoned to death. — Firegirl🔥❤️Amaratomi👑 (@amaratomi) April 20, 2021

SMH!!!